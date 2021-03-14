At 95-years-old, Dale Faughn has lived through the Great Depression, World War II and COVID-19.
To say he’s seen it all might be pretty close to the truth. But Faughn has never considered himself to be a bystander. He’s a doer — or in his case, he’s a giver — literally.
On Thursday, the Fredonia resident donated his 280th pint of blood to the Baptist Health Blood Bank.
“I have never had to have a transfusion, but to give blood is rewarding,” he said.
Faughn has been donating his blood for over 45 years, and several times a year he will make the 45-minute trek into Madisonville to make his donation.
Growing up during the Great Depression, Faughn said sometimes things were pretty rough. From those humble beginnings, he earned an appreciation and respect for people who helped out his family, and he knew he wanted to have that same giving spirit as he grew older.
“I thought, I would like to give something myself. I don’t have much to give, but I can give blood,” he said.
Faughn doesn’t remember what age he started to give blood, but does remember in the beginning there wasn’t much need for his blood since most of the hospitals in his area would get donated blood from the prisons.
“I would just give blood if someone around needed it,” said Faughn.
In 1975, he heard the hospital in Madisonville was accepting blood donations anytime someone wanted to give. Since then, he’s never thought about stopping.
When Faughn first started giving blood, he could donate six or seven times a year. Now there is a limit to six pints a year.
He said giving blood doesn’t bother him and he hopes to continue to donate blood as long as he is able.
“I have had very good health through the years, and I try to take care of myself — exercise and eat the right foods,” said Faughn.
In 2016, the hospital’s blood bank nominated him for the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest active blood donor. He still holds that record to this day.
Faughn taught in the Caldwell County School system for 61 years before retiring at the age of 85. One of the classes he taught during his tenure was biology, and he would teach a lesson on blood donation.
“We would type our blood,” he said. “They caught onto it and liked it.”
Faughn said he always encouraged his students to give blood and would even take a few of his students — with their parents’ permission — with him on occasion with him when he made a donation.
For those who express fear about giving blood, Faughn tries to quiet their nerves and explain why giving blood is not as scary as some think it is, he said.
“It just isn’t anything to be afraid of,” said Faughn.
Dr. Justin Sedlak, medical director of the Baptist Health Madisonville Laboratory, said Faughn is one of a small group of dedicated people who donates blood to the hospital regularly.
“We do have a smaller group of donors that come in and donate every eight weeks or at least four, five, six times a year,” he said. “We are very proud of those donors.”
Sedlak said there is no age limit on blood donors as long as the person is in good health and there are no other criteria that could exclude them. Age is not a factor.
“If they have significant health problems, then they shouldn’t donate,” he said.
During COVID-19, the blood bank has not been able to set up blood drives so they have relied heavily on the volunteers.
“We have been successful at drawing enough blood to meet our needs,” said Sedlak. “We are dependent on people who are healthy donating blood so people who need blood can receive it.”
Sedlack said many of the people who receive donated blood are trauma cases.
“We feel very blessed to have the blood bank here and not rely on large blood banks in a different city,” said Sedlak.
To limit the number of people in the hospital, the Lyons Club offered the blood bank use of their building. He said that is where the blood donations have been taking place since COVID-19 started.
Donors will make an appointment through the blood bank. When they get to the building, a nurse will take the donor’s temperature, said Sedlack. Donors are spaced out enough in the building so there is never a large crowd.
To make an appointment to donate blood, call the blood bank at 270-825-5150. For more information on the Baptist Health Blood Bank in Madisonville, visit https://www.baptisthealth.com/madisonville/services/imaging-diagnostics/blood-bank.
-diagnostics/blood-bank.
