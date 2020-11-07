I never even knew he existed.
Years ago, when I was about 12 years old, I asked my grandmother some question about our family tree. She replied swiftly and sharply, making it clear in no uncertain terms that she had no intention of discussing anything relating to that subject with me.
I immediately retreated, and that was pretty much the end of any interest in my ancestors for the next 50 years.
When I did start exploring — tentatively and without much hope of ever finding anything — one of the first things I discovered was that, once upon a time, my grandmother had a brother.
An old newspaper, dated Jan. 12, 1904 — its pages brown and fragile with age — had been passed from one generation to another and eventually made its way to me. I casually glanced over the page folded on top, wondering why this issue had been saved, and then stopped abruptly when I saw familiar names.
There were my great-grandparents … and this article stated that their little boy, age 3, had died. Cause of death: Measles.
I guess my grandmother never knew little Leslie, because she was born in 1903 and would have been only 5 months old when he died. She certainly never mentioned him to me. But she knew about him; the newspaper that had been so carefully preserved had once belonged to her.
In the same package, there was a faded photograph of a little boy wearing a white dress, as little boys did back then, sitting next to his big sister — my great-aunt Lorena.
There was also — well, I guess it might be called a funeral card. I don’t know. Heavy cardboard, embossed with gold lettering and that classic image of an angel carrying a small child up toward Heaven, pointing down toward earth and, I imagine, the child’s home being left behind.
And a poem, still heartbreaking after more than a century:
“We had a little treasure once,
He was our joy and pride.
We loved him, ah! Perhaps too well,
For soon he slept and died.
All is dark within our dwelling.
Lonely are our hearts to-day,
For the one we loved so dearly
Has forever passed away.”
If it were not for these items, I would never have known this little boy ever lived. I haven’t been able to find any record of his birth and there is nothing about him in any of the online genealogy sites.
The newspaper article mentioned the cemetery in which he was buried. I was puzzled; I had been there many times. It’s a church cemetery out in the country, small enough that I felt sure I’d seen every headstone, but I had never seen this one. However, I knew exactly where little Leslie’s grandparents — his mother’s parents — were buried, so figured he was probably buried near them.
I pondered this situation for a long time, but knew what I had to do.
Last month, I did it.
I ordered a memorial for this little boy, whose life had been loved and whose death had been mourned. I cemented the engraved marble to a heavy base of smooth, white stone. This thing was way — way — too heavy to carry, so I hoisted it from the back of my truck onto an old towel that I had spread on the ground. Staggering under its weight, I dragged it up and over the grassy incline to the area that was as close as I could estimate as Leslie’s final resting place. I dared not glance at the country road that meanders past this cemetery; anyone driving by would have thought I was dragging a body through the graveyard.
I stood back, breathing hard, and looked at the stone for a long time. Then I looked up and across the fields. A cold, harsh wind was blowing; although it wasn’t raining, everything looked and felt grey and damp. Dry leaves swirled around me. I shivered. The edges of time and reality blurred; it was hard to distinguish between the sights and the sounds and the feelings.
I guess it was the sharp wind that brought the tears to my eyes.
I thought about what it must have been like, more than 115 years ago, when my great-grandparents stood in this place, bowed with grief under another cold winter sky, saying farewell to their beloved little boy.
I’m sure they never forgot him.
Neither will I.
When any of my grandchildren ask questions about our family tree, I will answer quickly and gladly … and my stories will include the name of a little boy whose memory will live forever.
