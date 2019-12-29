There I was sitting on my patio looking at the fire pit that appeared to be totally out of season. Glancing up toward the deck I saw a green artificial tree with colored lights on it and wondered if somebody thought it was the season to decorate.
I had just returned home from a nice lunch with my daughter at her family's home and of all things, we traded gifts. It seemed like an awfully strange day to be doing something like that.
Driving back home, the heat beat through my driver-side window, and being behind the wheel, I hesitated trying the find the air conditioning switch.
Boy oh boy, I thought to myself, this is the most mixed up time in my life. And it surely was the shortest winter on record.
I sat on the patio wearing a long-sleeved sweatshirt and long pants when I should have been wearing a T-shirt and walking shorts.
Looking in the refrigerator for some refreshment, I spotted a carton of egg nog and figured somebody was out of their mind buying that stuff in this kind of weather. Instead, I found something better, poured it into a frosted mug and went back out into ... into whatever kind of weather we were having.
My cell phone was being used for a radio on a small table beside my patio chair and for some silly reason, the station was playing a song called White Christmas.
White Christmas?
Do you play songs like that when the sun is hot enough to grow petunias? Ghee whiz. I thought it was supposed to be Christmas.
Wait a minute! It was Christmas. It really was Christmas.
I was sitting on a patio in 70-degree heat and thinking winter had booted spring out of existence and it really was the season for Christ, Santa, seasonal songs and sanity. Only somebody old enough to be serving wine at the last supper would have believed differently.
I'm just glad I didn't get a sled for Christmas and the neighborhood children didn't ask me to build them a snowman. I would have been standing knee-deep in water just trying.
And I hope this never happens again. Tricks by nature should only be parts of weird movies.
It was a nice Christmas ... I think.
