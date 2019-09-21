"Three Clues" is one of the simplest games ever invented, which is exactly why I invented it.
My oldest grandgirl was about 3 years old at the time, and this seemed like a good way to gently nurture her in the area of critical thinking while strengthening her skills of observation and communication.
Nah.
It just seemed like it would be fun.
So here's how you play: You think of a person, and then you share three clues about that person, and someone else has to guess who you are thinking about.
Briley is 8 years old now but still loves to play, but now we also take turns with her little brother Brody, who is 3. Or 4.
I never use ages as clues because I can never remember how old anyone is.
Anyway, the kids and I were playing Three Clues the other day while sitting in a restaurant booth on the morning of our favorite day of the year -- Big Blue Bridge Day -- as we waited for their waffles to arrive.
Brody went first. (It's always best to let him go first.)
"She dwives a twuck … she wives awone … and she has a dog," he said.
"Granma!" Briley crowed triumphantly, and, indeed, the answer was me.
"Now it's my turn," Briley continued. "He's a boy … he's bald … and we see him on Christmas Eve."
I was just about to guess "Santa Claus" when Brody yelled, "Uncle Timmy!"
He was correct.
(Note to Uncle Timmy: You need to come home more often.)
The kids delight in giving clues that make it sound like they are talking about one person when they are really talking about someone else. As it turns out, there are a lot of tall, bald men in our family, and girls with curly hair, so you have to listen closely, or at least be lucky in guessing, to get some of these challenges right.
On Brody's next turn, however, I was completely baffled. Who has a beard, has a little girl, and goes to football games?
I had no idea. But Briley knew: "Travis!"
"Who is Travis?" I wondered.
"He's our neighbow," Brody told me.
"He was our neighbor; they moved to Ohio," Briley corrected.
"Oh. Well, it's unlikely Granma would have gotten that one right, but I'm sure those were good clues," I replied. "Okay, who's next?"
"Me!" Briley cried. "Okay, this person likes crafts … and she only has two pairs of shoes … and her hair is the color of a Big Mac bun."
If the shoe fits - regardless of how many shoes you have - you might as well laugh. "Is it ME?" I asked.
And of course, it was.
"OK, my turn," I said. "And here comes our food, so this will be our final round. This is a tricky one, so listen carefully. I am thinking of two people. And their clues are: They are very smart … they are kind to other people … and I love them with all my heart."
"It's us!" Briley and Brody exclaimed, and we all beamed at one another.
"That is correct!" I said. "You win!"
But here's a clue just for you, dear readers: I am the real winner.
