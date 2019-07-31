Four have killed themselves. Others, like Clinton Mullins, a disabled former Knott County coal miner, lost their homes and were forced to live in their cars or on the streets.
But now, finally, there is some good news for the 800 former clients of disgraced Eastern Kentucky attorney Eric Conn, who lost their disability benefits after the Social Security Administration determined that Conn, now in prison, won those benefits through fraud.
Five federal judges in separate rulings this month have ordered that disability benefits be reinstated to about 80 people, and the federal agency last week announced it will drop its opposition to restoring them to perhaps hundreds more.
Mullins, who resorted to sleeping in parks after his $733 monthly check was taken away, said he was overjoyed when he got a call this month from his attorney saying he would be getting his check again.
"It is such a relief," he said. "I wanted to start crying."
Prestonsburg, Kentucky, attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who helped organize a team of 200 volunteer attorneys and law students who have represented Conn's ex-clients, said some may collect as much as $100,000 in back benefits.
A meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the old Pike County Courthouse to discuss the recent developments.
Known as "Mr. Social Security," Conn once operated the third-largest disability practice in the nation.
But in 2011 the Wall Street Journal reported that an administrative law judge named David Daugherty had rubber-stamped 100 percent of the claims Conn submitted.
And in 2013, a Senate committee staff said in a report that he had colluded in a scheme to approve hundreds of clients for disability benefits using manufactured medical evidence from physicians Conn privately called his "whore doctors."
In 2015, the Social Security Administration's inspector general identified 1,787 individuals whose cases appeared to be tainted by fraud.
And the next year, the agency notified about 1,500 of them they would to have to undergo "redetermination hearings," at which they'd have to prove anew that they were disabled years earlier.
That proved an impossible task for many, in part because Conn and his staff shredded and burned tons of patient records, investigators found.
The agency also barred the ex-clients from citing any evidence -- including lab tests or diagnoses -- submitted by four doctors whom Conn had on his payroll. And it wouldn't let them try to prove the evidence was legitimate.
The ex-clients said that was unfair.
Ruling in favor of seven of them, then-U.S. District Judge Amul Thapar held in 2016 that they had been denied due process and afforded fewer rights by the government than a "member of Al Qaeda."
A 6th Circuit Court of Appeals panel last November affirmed Thapar's decision, and the full court in March refused to hear the case. On July 10, the U.S. Solicitor General announced the government wouldn't appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In response, the five judges -- David Bunning, Joseph Hood, Danny Reeves and Gregory Van Tatenhove of Kentucky and Donald Coggins Jr. of South Carolina -- sent the cases back to the Social Security Administration with orders to reinstate benefits.
The agency could require the plaintiffs to undergo yet another round of redetermination hearings, but Pillersdorf said it would be "absurd" to force people to try to again prove they were disabled "13 or 14 years earlier," adding that the agency's lawyers would be "jackasses" if they tried to do so.
Attorneys and spokesmen for the Social Security Administration did not respond to inquiries.
Conn, 58, who reaped $23 million in fees from the government, pleaded guilty in 2017 to using fraudulent evidence and paying kickbacks of more than $600,000 to Daugherty.
Conn, who was disbarred, would have gotten 12 years in prison, but he fled the country before his sentencing. After he was captured in Honduras after six months on the run, he had 15 years tacked onto his sentence.
He is now incarcerated at a federal prison in Hazelton, West Virginia, where he is not eligible for release until 2041.
Daugherty was sentenced to four years behind bars, while Charles Paul Andrus, a chief regional judge for the agency, got six months for scheming with Conn to retaliate against a whistleblower who reported Conn.
One of Conn's doctors, Frederic Huffnagle, died in 2010, while Alfred Bradley Adkins, a psychologist, was convicted at trial of conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud and making false statements, receiving 25 years in prison.
"It is undeniable that Mr. Conn's illegal behavior has devastated the lives of thousands of people and led to extensive civil and criminal litigation," Coggins, the South Carolina federal judge wrote in a 22-page opinion reviewing the long saga.
Restoring benefits for Gary Kirk, who now lives in Martin County, Coggins also blasted the Social Security Administration for waiting as long as 10 years to challenge benefits, despite a law requiring it to do so "immediately" when it suspects fraud.
"The repercussions of these delayed redetermination proceedings were immediate and severe for the 800 who lost benefits," Coggins said. "These individuals have struggled to feed their families and obtain adequate medical treatment.
"Tragically, at least four former Conn clients have committed suicide."
The toll could have been even worse if not for the lawyers and law students who "remarkably" volunteered their services to help Conn's former clients challenge their denials in federal court, Coggins said.
"The court commends these attorneys for their pro bono service and outstanding advocacy," he said.
Mullins, the former coal miner, who was represented by Louisville attorney Shannon Fauver, said he initially was injured in a car accident in 1999 at age 20 that crushed three vertebrae in his spine.
He went to Conn after seeing one of his ubiquitous advertisements and received disability benefits for about seven or eight years.
"It wasn't a lot of money, but I made do," he said.
Then in 2016, Mullins received a letter from the government requiring the redetermination hearing.
"I had no medical records to prove I was disabled," he said. "They took away my benefits."
He and a girlfriend were forced to move from their apartment, then they stayed with friends until they wore out their welcome, he said.
