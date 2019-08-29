A cut above

Latest News
- Justice Cabinet pursuing changes in law to reduce number of prison inmates
- KAC awards grants to local arts groups
- Independence Bank Family Freedom Fireworks Festival looks to have clear skies for Saturday
- Escape Today moving downtown
- Cardinals' rebuild to start on Labor Day
- Local veterans prepare for Kentucky's Run for the Fallen
- Bowen teaches state and local government at KWC
- Owensboro Regional Recovery prepares to celebrate National Recovery Month
- Daviess called best place to retire in Kentucky
- Local church planning riverfront tent revival
- KSP: cause of fatal four-wheeler crash still under investigation
- A family tradition: Freer family has long legacy at Newton Parrish Elemetary
- Police Reports
- St. Benedict's names director of special initiatives
- Divorces: Aug. 18, 2019
- Fate of Gabe's Tower still uncertain
- Police Reports: Aug. 25, 2019
