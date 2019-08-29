A cut above

Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer.com | geans@messenger-inquirer.com Gustavo Gonzalez, left, hands off a row of cut burley tobacco to Israel Taizan as co-workers Doroteo Camacho looks on in background at left, and Jose Gonzalez, right, hangs a row on an outside curing structure Wednesday at Stephen Farm on Hayden Bridge Road in Sorgho. The crew was thick in the process of cutting and hanging 115 acres of tobacco for curing on the farm owned by Brad Stephen, a job that will take 7 -8 weeks to complete.

 Greg Eans

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.