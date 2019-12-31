The case against 12 people caught by the police in a raid of the Columbus Hotel in 1919 was dismissed by Judge Pinkston because of lack of evidence. The police arrested the 12 people who were gathered around a table and on which were a pack of cards and some money, totaling $8.90. The group claimed that they had just drifted in and were playing poker for the drinks, and Judge Pinkston did not think there was sufficient evidence to convict them. He dismissed the case but ordered the money to be turned over to the Orphans' Home Society at Seventh and Plum streets.
Dec. 30, 1919, Dr. J. H. Hickman attended his last meeting as city commissioner and at the end of this week, he closes his long administration of city affairs. Dr. Hickman declined to run for reelection and will devote himself to his various interests. An ordinance of providing for the appointment of a plumbing inspector was read for a second time and passed at the meeting.
Dec. 31, possession will be given of the property bought for the Owensboro Country Club in a few days and the work of remodeling the house for the anticipated festivities for the winter season will be gotten underway. The Kortz family is moving this week to the farm near Maceo purchased at the time the property was sold to the Country Club near Hickman Park. The house committee hopes to have the building ready for a formal opening some time in February.
Jan. 1, 1920, a telegraph received Wednesday by Rev. W. C. Boone, chairman for the committee on arrangements for the Bible conference to be held in Owensboro next week, announced that the music for the conference would be conducted by Arthur W. McKee. McKee is the director of the Tabernacle Choir of Chicago. The conference will begin Tuesday with two addresses by Dr. J. M. Gray, dean of the Moody Bible Institute of Chicago. He will speak on the inspiration of the Bible.
Jan. 2, twenty-six enumerators working under the direction of County Inspector Jesse Gregory will begin the work of taking the census in Owensboro and Daviess County this morning. It is required that the city enumerators complete their work within two weeks and those doing the work in the county within the month. The principal statistics to be collected are the number and ages of the members of the family, the number of legal voters, number of school-age children and value of crops grown in the year 1919.
Jan. 3, Governor Edwin P. Morrow has announced that he will pardon all persons held by magistrates for not having 1920 automobile license tags if such persons can show that the effort was made to obtain such tags. The announcement grows out of the fact that constables in various parts of the state stand ready on the first of the year to pounce upon automobile owners who have not changed their tags and this year, few have because there is a shortage of tags.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 1969, the annual Owensboro Jaycees-sponsored contest to recognize an outstanding young man, an educator and a farmer from Owensboro and Daviess County is in progress. The deadline for making nominations for the three awards, which will be presented at a banquet Jan. 19 at the Moose Lodge, is Jan. 12. Last year, the awards were presented to Bob Daniels, Robert Wills and Loyde Igleheart.
Dec. 31, approximately 100 families fled their homes in Eastern Kentucky to escape swollen streams surging down the mountains and into the low lands. Persistent rains and melting snows triggered numerous landslides, particularly in Harlan County. Gov. Louie B. Nunn authorized the National Guard to send in help, including trucks, and has ordered helicopters to stand by in case food and medical supplies would have to be flown into the area.
Jan. 1, 1970, Warden Wayne K. Patterson of the Colorado Penitentiary owns a horse called Outlaw that costs him nothing in feed bills. In fact, it's an iron horse -- a skeletal structure of a rearing horse 5 feet high that Patterson fashioned in spare hours from various kinds of junk. The eyes are black doorknobs and the face is an iron wheel hub, with rings from a discarded harness as the nostrils. Branding irons were turned into legs with actual horseshoes welded to the ends.
Jan. 2, Taylor Bristow has been appointed physical director of the Family Y, according to Owen Epling, executive director. Bristow, a native of Owensboro, assumed duties as administrator of all physical activities at the Family Y on Friday. He will have the same responsibilities at the new Family Y, at Kentucky Parkway and Princeton Parkway, when it is completed in August.
