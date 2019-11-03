Being allowed to write a column in this newspaper has been the culmination of an almost lifetime dream. And it's that dream that seems to make the age of 87 still in agreement with a challenging task.
The desire to become a Messenger-Inquirer columnist broke loose when I first stumbled into the journalism business in 1967 and it finally became a reality in 2017 when I walked away from active journalism at the age of 85.
No, I never expected a representative of the M&I to call me a day after my retirement and ask if I would like to come out of retirement. A column-writing position was offered and I responded like Adam realizing Eve was the only gal around.
But what about my age, I asked myself. With 65 being a commonly-accepted age for hanging it up, how can anybody expect a dude over 85 doing anything other than slobber. And on top of that, I had already stepped all over the average lifespan for a male by seven years.
Regardless, I'm glad what happened did happen and I want it to continue until such time as the Good Lord puts the final touches on my journalism career.
With that being said - or written - it just might be difficult to explain why old Dave's column has been met with a modicum of success. And just so somebody won't accuse me of hopping up on the boasting wagon, allow me to explain that modicum means "not a whole lot."
How about that? The old boy dares to do a little bragging then tries to alter the issue by using a word that's seldom a part of everyday conversations.
Seriously, it's been my experience that the folks who seeming enjoy what's presented here every Sunday morning are those carrying an unpopular collection of years on their shoulders. In other words, they were born with newspapers on their front steps and not cell phones. And I'm not knocking cell phones or other electronic devices.
I too have a cell phone, but I can't always hear it ring and the activation mode often taxes my fading vision capabilities.
But, I've yet to have a teenager come up and say, "Mr. Dave I sure do enjoy your column."
And that's OK. As long as I can pull a few age-related folks into my corner I'll be just fine. They're the great folks who leave their cell phones close to their arthritis medicines while they go out and pick up the paper. I know that from a great deal of experience.
In other words, the print media still packs a punch with many of those who would rather have a telephone mounted on the kitchen wall close to a breakfast bar stool in times of verbal emergencies.
"Hi there Nellie Belle. Did you hear what Sally Salty told me over the fence about…"
----------
I'm glad you didn't forget to turn your clocks back Saturday night. That could have resulted in some of you running out of prayers before this morning's church services even began.
