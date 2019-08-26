There has been a member of the Freer family either being taught or teaching at Newton Parrish Elementary School for 52 of the school's 62-year history.
This is a realization that first-grade teacher Tammy Freer and her family came to recently when they sat down to compute the number of years they have been affiliated with the school. Freer herself just began her 30th year of teaching at the school. Her mother-in-law taught there from 1980-1993, and was an assistant there from 1993-2004. Her sister-in-law attended Newton Parrish from 1964-1970, and her husband attended the school from 1974-1980.
Even Freer's daughter and son attended the school from 1999-2004 and from 2003-08, respectively.
That means for 46 consecutive years, there has been a Freer in the school. There was a four-year span from 1970-74 between when her sister-in-law and her husband attended.
"When I look back at everything, I have been a student, I've been a parent and I've been a teacher within the OPS system," Freer said.
Freer's mother was a teacher in the county schools system, which was a big influence on career choice. She said she also married into a family of teachers, so education has been an important part of her life. Most of Freer's "big life moments" have happened in and around Newton Parrish. She was even engaged at the school when her husband came to surprise her during lunch one day.
"This is my home," she said. "These people are my backbone."
A lot of things have changed in the education field since Freer first started teaching in 1990, but one thing that stands out to her is that the children are the same, but they are entering school with a lot of additional stress.
They still come as 5- and 6-year-olds eager to learn, but the circumstances they bring with them have changed drastically, she said.
"So you have to know going in that you're not just their teacher -- you're their mom, their grandmother, their hairdresser," she said, adding that there might even be times when you are shopping for the children or consoling them during a difficult time in their lives.
If she had any advice to a fresh teacher just starting out or someone who is considering entering into the education field, Freer said they should have a deep love for children and be flexible.
While citing the district's key tenets of tradition, excellence, and innovation, she said, "hopefully somewhere I have had a little part of the tradition of excellence" as her family itself has been a lineage dedicated to the district, and specifically Newton Parrish.
Freer knows that the time will come when she will know it's time to call it quits, but thinks she has a few more years of teaching in her.
"Everybody asks me 'Are you tired of teaching?' I say 'I'm not tired of teaching, I'm just tired,'" she said. "I sleep well at night. It's an exhausting, but such a rewarding job."
Steve Bratcher has been the principal at the elementary school for 17 years, and before that he taught at the school alongside Freer and her mother-in-law. He said it is a rarity that she has always taught the first grade, and she is considered a leader in her field.
"It amazes me," he said. "She's a dedicated teacher, and she has definitely kept things stable here the last 17 years for me as a principal."
He said that's what makes the staff at Newton Parrish so strong. They are committed to not only the school, but the district.
"That's why we have been doing so well over the years -- because the teachers we have that have stayed within this district and within this school," he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
