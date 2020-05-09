“You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille.”
Those were the exact words I said when my washing machine picked perhaps the worst time in history to die.
Here we are in the middle of a pandemic, a world-wide shutdown, with everyone sheltering in place at home and stores closed to all but the most essential of transactions, and a time when keeping things clean is more important than it has ever been before, and that’s when my washing machine succumbs to the coronavirus. Or maybe just to old age and weariness. Or maybe it was just tired of washing the same two pairs of cargo pants and blue jeans over and over again, plus lots and lots of socks because I have always been kind of funny about clean socks even before “clean” became a “thing.”
I did not mourn the passing of the washing machine itself. It was old, and the water level knob was missing, and it was kinda loud and clunky as it went about its business of chugging my laundry and water and detergent around to some level of cleanliness.
But now, here I was, left to figure out how, whether or even if I would be able to have it replaced.
Just in case, I texted my daughter to ask how she would feel if I were to toss a garbage bag full of dirty clothes in her driveway once a week or so.
“That would be great,” she replied. “Bobby loves to do laundry so this would give him something to do.”
Bobby is Beth’s husband, and here is some advice for all you single ladies out there: If you ever put a ring on a guy with obsessive-compulsive disorder tendencies, pick one whose OCD leans toward keeping things clean.
Yes, my son-in-law is a jewel, but that doesn’t mean I want him washing my underwear.
So I sharpened my focus on finding a replacement machine … and figured I might as well replace the dryer while I was at it, as it was equally as old and also on its last legs — or whatever dryers stand on — and I didn’t want to go through this ordeal again anytime soon.
I called around to a couple of the local and big-box stores, trying to find one that still offered delivery and installation.
Understandably, most of them informed me that those services are currently on hiatus. The best anyone could offer was to drop off the appliances in my driveway, but that wasn’t going to do me any good.
I finally found one who said they would deliver and install appliances. Good news — but first I had to figure out if my washer and dryer were gas or electric.
Here I will pause to say that it is good to have friends who are smart in the areas in which you are not smart, and who are also nice enough to not laugh at you — at least to your face — when you ask dumb questions.
So I texted my friend Jim to ask how I could tell the difference.
All washing machines are electric, he replied. He didn’t add “dummy.” And he told me what to look for behind my dryer to determine whether it was gas or electric.
I looked, or tried to, but it’s dark back there. So I held my phone camera over the back edge, snapped a blurry photo, and texted it to him.
To make a long story short, he came over and looked at my dryer, then drove with me — in separate vehicles — to the store to make sure I bought the right thing.
That’s when I found out that no, actually, the store was NOT delivering or installing.
But Jim was still standing there, so he said, “Well, I’ll just do that for you.”
I accepted that offer with equal parts joy and relief.
I’m not sure how Jim felt about it by the time it was all over, however, as it turned out that he had to take two doors off their hinges at my house to get the old appliances out. Then he hauled the new appliances in. But the dryer had a dent in the back, so he had to take a piece off, drive it over to his shop to hammer it out, drive it back, put it all together again, and put the doors back on.
I washed a load of clothes. Yay.
I put the clothes in the dryer. Unyay; there was a loud clanking noise.
I called Jim. “I was afraid of that,” he replied. “The drum is damaged and I can’t fix that. You’ll have to exchange the dryer.”
I wrung my hands. “Oh Jim,” I cried. “I hate to take advantage of a friend.”
He laughed. “That’s what friends are for — to take advantage of,” he said. “Your enemies sure won’t do this for you.”
It was the funniest thing I’d heard in weeks.
So my friend Jim came back to my house (again), took two doors off their hinges (again), hauled out the new but dented dryer, took it back to the store, picked up a new undented dryer, lugged it into my house (again), hooked it up (again) and put the doors back on.
Again.
I want to give credit to the team at Menard’s; they could not have been nicer when I called to tell them the dryer I had just purchased was dented. Both the salesman and the manager offered to extend the “seven day return policy” for however long it took. They made the exchange with no questions asked, and as far as I am concerned, earned a loyal customer for life.
But even more important is having a friend for life … especially when “life” is in the middle of an unprecedented situation such as we are right now.
So goodbye to Lucille the washer … and thanks again to Jim, my friend in need, a friend indeed.
