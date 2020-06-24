There is not much to see now, just a mound of rubble, circled in a cloud of dust as an excavator nibbles away at it, sorting each mouthful into waiting skips.
The undoing of Gabe’s Tower has been painfully slow as first the windows and doors — all the exterior walls, really — were removed. For a while, over Memorial Day, all that was left was the skeletal core, visible from various vantage points in town.
The silo-like silhouette was still visible, but if you looked at it good you could see trees and sky through the remaining structure. From its glory days to its saddest days, Gabe’s Tower just did what it was supposed to. It stood there, steady and unmoved, anchoring a patch of parking lot at the corner of Frederica and 20th streets.
That was my neck of the woods as a child, Triplett Street to 18th, and over to Hill Avenue where my grandmother lived.
I knew I was close to home when I when I saw Little Miss Sunbeam swinging back and forth on a broad billboard at the top of 18th Street. She had a summer outfit and winter clothes, and we laughed at her just about every year, as she swung away in the snow, still dressed in her little flowered dress and her bare legs and anklets. Her snow suit was always late in coming.
Sometimes we returned home from downtown, and then I knew we were close when the giant Field hotdog greeted us at Fourth and Triplett. But after the tower was built, it became the beacon, the landmark that best marked our territory.
I remember two things about Gabe’s Tower.
Margot Holder’s birthday swim party and “Breakfast at Gabe’s,” an early morning community show, televised, I think. I had probably never heard of indoor swimming pools before Gabe’s was built.
It was certainly the first one I ever saw. It as exciting and exotic, and as loud as all get out, up there above the city. Our shrieks and laughter ricocheted off the glass and we could barely see out the windows for the condensation.
I want to think it was cold outside, but I don’t remember that detail. If it had been, it would have only enhanced the experience. We got out of the pool for presents, of course, and I remember a gigantic sheet cake.
But I was antsy to return to the pool. It may have been the only time in my life, before or since, that I had more interest in activity than baked goods. That pool was everything. The cannonballs, the splashing, the humid and unnatural heat.
By junior high, the newness of swim parties 12 stories up had worn off, but “Breakfast at Gabe’s” was still a going thing, and my new school chum, Mary Bisson, was a regular guest, along with her pal, Bob Meacham.
They played guitar and sang, very well together, too, and I was enthralled with the idea of it, and them, and not exactly jealous but desirous of their opportunity to perform. I wanted to be them.
That I would have had the poise, the confidence to get up early and sing on TV is not in question. I was not in possession of either poise or confidence for it.
That didn’t keep me from singing my heart out, though alone in my living room, deep in the fantasy that I and my guitar were spotlit with a blue light on some acoustic stage. I often reduced myself to tears just thinking of the depths with which I was moving my audience.
Whenever they had gigs, and they had gigs often, both Bob and Mary just took it in stride as just something they did. They seemed to float with their fame. Their star power just soared as far as I was concerned. That was what coolness looked like.
I would never be cool.
Owensboro began to say goodbye to Gabe’s Tower as we turned north and turned our thoughts to the Executive Inn. That atrium, all those Las Vegas entertainers, the lunch buffet. Gabe’s changed hands several times then stood empty and degrading. The old corner of Triplett began to shift, a residential motel, a place to sell your plasma, and then the Eight Ball was gone.
But for a moment, Gabe’s Tower was something. It loomed large and we loomed large, too, thinking we had such a thing, high up and gazing down and around, all of Owensboro at our feet.
