It's time for our annual trek down memory lane to the Owensboro of 125 years ago -- 1895.
Jan. 11 -- The Kings Daughters Society proposed turning the Owensboro Female College into a hospital.
Jan. 19 -- Until 1890, a man in Kentucky could collect his wife's wages. Until 1892, a married woman in Kentucky could not make a will. Owensboro had 46 lawyers, 29 doctors, seven dentists, two veterinarians, 65 fire insurance salesmen, 15 life insurance salesmen, five accident insurance salesmen, 16 butcher shops, 18 barbers, 20 livery stables, four newspapers, five photographers, and five building and loan companies.
Jan. 29 -- The Kentucky Court of Appeals ordered a hearing on a law requiring separate train coaches for blacks and whites.
Feb. 6 -- To test the law, the Rev. W. H. Anderson, a black minister, bought a train ticket in Henderson for a trip to Evansville and took a seat in the white car. The whites got up and left the car. Police raided brothels in Elsmere Highlands in eastern Owensboro.
Feb. 8 -- The temperature dropped to 10 below.
Feb. 20 -- Eleven people were baptized in the Green River in Curdsville after the Rev. W.D. Cox cut through 10 inches of ice.
Feb. 22 -- The Messenger got the first long-distance phone in town, with connections to Nashville.
Feb. 27 -- Twelve women weavers struck at the woolen mill rather than take a 10% pay cut.
March 1 -- The steamboat Carrolton was the first boat to reach Owensboro after four weeks of river ice. The city's population showed 8,374 whites and 2,774 blacks.
March 15 -- Boys as young as 14 were frequenting brothels.
May 4 -- Hickman (now Legion) Park opened for the season, but the bowling alley was doing poorly and was about to become a zoo with monkeys, parrots and rabbits.
May 7 -- Hallie Bowlds of Owensboro became the second Kentuckian to ride 100 miles on a bicycle -- in 12 hours and 30 minutes. Circuit court ruled that the city had no jurisdiction over bawdy houses.
May 14 --Knottsville petitioned for incorporation.
June 4 -- Hickman Park was annexed.
June 8 -- The Rev. E.S. Smith and others petitioned for black teachers in the black schools. A fox was donated to the zoo.
June 23 -- A lake with a concrete bottom opened at Hickman Park. An island in the middle was connected to the park by a rustic bridge.
June 26 -- A poll found that 1,771 people were for the city selling $25,000 in bonds to build an electric power plant. Only 63 of those polled were against the idea.
July 6 -- An estimated 1,500 people attended a Confederate barbecue at the fairgrounds on July 4.
July 13 -- James M. Whitehead won the contract to build the Odd Fellows Temple downtown. W.H. Hunter, a local black leader, renounced the Republican Party and founded the Colored Democratic League of Owensboro.
July 27 -- The largest corn crop here in 40 years was predicted.
Aug. 7 -- A new 80-room hotel opened at Ellendale (near Curdsville). Two boys were sentenced to the Indiana reformatory from Rockport, Indiana. They were convicted of horse stealing.
Aug. 10 -- Livermore was about to get a telephone line to Owensboro. A banana-eating contest at the telegraph company saw James L. Johnson and John Woods each eating 31.
Aug. 24 -- The cornerstone was laid for the Odd Fellows Temple on Aug. 22. The Women's Christian Temperance Union dedicated a water fountain at the post office.
Oct. 5 -- C. L. Vaughn, a balloonist/parachutist, fell 3,000 feet without a parachute and broke a limb off a tree at the fairgrounds. But he broke no bones.
Oct. 23 -- Mrs. Harriett McFarland, 83, the first girl born in Yellow Banks -- May 4, 1812 -- died at her home here.
Nov. 2 -- A Halloween earthquake shook the Rudd Hotel downtown like a hurricane had hit it. But little damage was done.
Nov. 6 -- Telephone service to Louisville and Cincinnati was now available for $1.15 for five minutes during the day and 60 cents at night.
Dec. 8 -- John G. Delker was installing a bicycle factory in his buggy warehouse on Allen Street.
Dec. 11 -- Twenty White Caps (vigilantes) ordered a man near Shorts Station to provide better for his family or receive 99 lashes.
