It doesn’t take a wild leap of imagination to figure out that Labor Day was created to honor those who, well, labor.
And what better way to do that than by giving a lot of us a day off from doing exactly that.
I’ve been laboring since I was 17 years old, and to be honest, I’m getting pretty tired of it, but I managed to generate enough energy to look up the official description of this weekend’s holiday:
“Labor Day, the first Monday in September, is a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country.”
This was news to me.
I don’t remember any “national tributes” of this kind whatsoever.
All I’ve ever seen or heard about is cookouts and campouts, maybe a football game or shopping.
But if there was ever a group of people who deserved a day of honor and recognition, and if there was ever a year in which that mattered more than ever, it’s the people who do the work of keeping our society going, and this year right here.
I’m talking about the people who drive the trucks in the middle of the night loaded with the stuff that another group of workers will unload and stock onto the shelves of stores.
The people who get up early to chop the lettuce and slice the tomatoes that will go on the burgers that are grilled and wrapped, and handed out the drive-through window all day long.
The people who drive forklifts in warehouses and the people who haul bundles of shingles up ladders and onto roofs and the people who find a way to make that “check engine” light go off.
The people who mow the grass along the highway and run your purchases over the scanner at the grocery store and answer the phone for businesses who still believe a human voice is better than an answering machine.
The people who put a new screen in the frame when you dog pokes his nose through the old one and the people who clear the dirty dishes off the table after the guests leave and the people who come to your office late at night to empty your trash cans and wipe fingerprint smudges off the door.
The people who walk down dark sidewalks and toss newspapers onto your front porch and the people who walk around the diamond with the wheeled cart that makes the white chalk lines between the bases and the people who straighten up the displays of T-shirts after a customer has messed them all up looking for the light blue V-neck style in size M.
The people who are on their feet all day, shuffling around in a small circle around the chair as they cut head after head of hair hair hair and the people who drive the bus around the same route over and over and over and the people who stand behind the bar taking orders shouted over the sound of blaring music yeah yeah yeah — or whatever it is music is saying these days.
The people who no doubt take a deep breath and cross their fingers before opening the hotel room door after the guests check out, waiting to see whether the recent residents were neat and considerate or absolute slobs who left food and trash and dirty, wet towels all over everything.
The people who drive the big trucks up and down the street, dashing back and forth to front porches to drop off packages, and the people who walk those same streets, tucking envelopes into mailboxes.
The people who feed the cows and plow the fields and watch the weather with worried eyes.
The people who leap to respond when the alarm goes off or the call for help sounds, who rush toward disaster and danger, who serve and protect.
The people who take care of other people, the sick and the lonely and the elderly and the young.
These, and so many, many others … everyone whose contributions are often invisible — at least, until they are not there anymore.
Cookouts are fine, but that burger and that grill didn’t get there by magic. On Labor Day 2020, I salute every single person whose work makes my life, my community, my world easier, better, more beautiful, more convenient and more enjoyable.
Thank you to all who labor on behalf of the rest of us.
