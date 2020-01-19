Several things can jump out of adjustment when years stack up faster than limbs on a water maple tree.
I can say that because I know about years and I’ve got a water maple in my front yard.
And it helps when a column writer has an editor who can advise him that a particular column has already been written and published.
And there is a lot of sadness connected with this malfunction of memory.
This column rewrite has to be handled in a way forever respectful of a sister who, as of Tuesday, was ever-so-sadly close to the end of her long life.
A native of Owensboro but a long-time resident of Kingsport, Tennessee, Virginia is my two-year senior who has long-despised that fact because of my annual habit of calling her every Dec. 2 to remind her of our age difference.
Shoot, if you judge it by minutes, there’s a world of difference between being 90 and 88.
I spent last weekend with my ailing sister and those days together were precious beyond description. I’m not sure she ever knew I was beside her bed or heard the many times I told her of my love for her.
But she knew all of that long before the insistence of dying took over.
There was a long and beautiful relationship between Sis and myself. It was made that way by a cloud of poverty hanging over our early years and the fact that our childhood years were partly dominated by an older sister and an older brother.
That’s a malady prevalent in many families and can only be terminated by the passage of puberty and the presence of perseverance.
There was, however, a time in the early years of our lives when love could have been shattered by stupidity. If memory serves me correctly, I was about 5 years old and Sis was two years ahead of that. A tricycle was the dividing point and I was the rascal.
On that long-ago day, Virgie was riding the borrowed trike and refused to let me have my turn. That constituted a desperate measure that could only be decided by desperate means.
Traveling down Hamilton Avenue at a nice clip that was powered by a big grin and female dominance, I responded by shoving a stick I was carrying into the front wheel. That created an instant stoppage of motion — except for my sister flying over the handlebars and her right arm smashing into the front wheel of a parked car.
The result was a broken right arm and a lot of worry on my part. I was sorry but never admitted it as such. However, I did last weekend when I was hovered over her near-lifeless body and planting a kiss on her forehead.
“I was sorry then and I’m so very sorry now,” I said.
I think I detected a faint smile. I’m not sure but I hope that’s what I saw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.