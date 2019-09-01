Have you ever looked closely at the word "neighborhood?"
Honestly, most of us apparently are satisfied with the place in town where we live or we would go elsewhere.
But where did the word "neighborhood" come from?
Break the word down and you come up with something like "neighbor hood."
Could that mean one of our neighbors is a hood?
A more pleasant thought might be that the person responsible for the word "neighborhood" might have envisioned some kind of an imaginary fabric - something like a hood - over his choice of living places and it served as a sort of protective covering.
Naw, that doesn't make sense, does it?
Actually, I'm a nut for taking a time-honored word and making it into something questionable.
For instance, all of us have traveled hundreds or thousands of miles on highways.
Now, why are they called highways'?
Are you with me?
Good!
We've got highways all over the place and many of them are no higher than the areas or properties they pass through.
Should not they be called low ways? After all, they go over high hills and mountains and make those things called highways look like something inferior.
Nobody I know of actually motors on a driveway - unless, of course, it's one of those long engineered paths from a dirt road up a steep incline to the house.
"Sure, I know where Joe lives," you might tell a person lost. "Just drive up that average driveway and turn right before you hit the garage."
I know this is stretching humor to the breaking point, but please try and understand I had to have a column ready for today's paper.
One of my biggest wastes of time is being painfully critical of a majority of sports announcers who should know a little more about pronouncing certain words.
The next time you're watching a sporting event, take note of how those overly-intelligent people totally destroy the word "professional."
In fact, they don't say "professional" at all.
What you're likely to hear more than anything else is something like "That Joe Blow is a real perfessional."
Give it a listen and you'll see what I'm talking about.
It'll also help you to understand I'm not a total misfit when it comes to writing about neighborhoods, highways and driveways. I just had to have something to write about this week and nonsense prevailed.
