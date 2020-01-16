Every generation looks to the future and the things it thinks its community needs.
Today, we want better jobs, better shopping, better education, better healthcare and a better lifestyle.
On June 6, 1866, Thomas S. Pettit, editor of the Owensboro Monitor, a predecessor of the Messenger-Inquirer, wrote an editorial called “Our Wants.”
It’s believed to be the earliest printed example of the community’s yearning for more.
Here’s what Pettit thought we needed 154 years ago:
“We want a telegraphic line to Louisville, so that we can hold a short, quick conversation with the rest of mankind.”
Telephones, radio, television and the Internet weren’t even wild dreams then.
“We want 100 (buildings), as stores, dwellings for mechanics and residences in the suburbs.
“Our rents are too high, and property owners must follow the example of the people of Louisville, where rents are being reduced. A joint stock company for building suitable houses would be profitable to the parties and greatly advance the interests of our city.”
“We want the streets graded and graveled and the ponds drained.”
Drainage problems will always be with us.
“We want the ravines filled up or their inroads arrested.”
A deep ravine ran from the corner of First and Frederica southwest across the Owensboro Convention Center property. Filling the big ditch allowed development of that part of the city.
“We want an extension of our wharf to accommodate the steamers which a population of 10,000 in five years will demand.”
The steamers are long gone now. But once again, we’re focusing on our riverfront for the needs of a community that countywide recently passed 100,000.
“We want the courthouse rebuilt, and the lot tastefully improved. Let the county do it if the general government (state) will not help.”
The courthouse was burned by guerrillas in January 1865 near the end of the Civil War.
“We want the gas light extended over the city, which will serve to reduce the number of police, and thus reduce our expenses.”
Street lights helped. But they didn’t stop crime.
“We want a steam fire engine by which thousands of dollars of our property may be saved.”
“We want a railroad to Calhoun.”
The idea was to gain access to Green River steamboats that were going to Evansville because it was closer by river than Owensboro.
“We want an increased subscription to our paper to enable us to do justice to this subject.”
Some things never change.
