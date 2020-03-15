Here is a little bit of this and a little bit of that and maybe something else if my brain allows.
I have a weakness that I wouldn’t turn my back on for all of the gold mines in creation.
It’s called grandchildren and all other babies and toddlers. I dearly love my own and can’t help but making a fool of myself for all others.
And if that sounds like the mindset of a potential child molester, forget it. I’d jump off the big blue bridge headfirst before ever giving thought to harming a little one.
Take a week ago this Sunday for instance.
Sitting alone at home with nothing more to do than stare at a television, the phone rang and it was my U.S. Navy grandson calling from Norfolk, Virginia. Part of the conversation was routine, but the other part was a beautiful message of love.
Not long after that, another call comes in from Michigan where another grandson is attending pre-medical school. And like the first, it also was a fantastic show of affection.
And that great afternoon didn’t stop with that second call.
Within a few minutes, a third grandson, a junior at Daviess County High, came around the back corner of my house for a very regular and very welcome visit. And that get-together, like the previous telephone calls, was a time of love and fondness.
So how about that for a heart-throbbing Sunday afternoon?
Then there’s the other part of my weakness.
Almost never can I spot a young mother or grandmother pushing a baby in a stroller through a grocery store that I don’t make my way in for a short but loving session.
Most parents and grandparents don’t mind an old man making over their babies and toddlers, but there is — in this world of meanness and distrust — the possibility that others might harbor concern.
And I certainly respect that position.
If I had my way or if I could be in charge of such things, every new house built in Owensboro would feature a front porch capable of hanging a large swing and two or three nice lounge chairs.
I realize that might not please the building schedule of some of the city’s major homebuilders, but it would be my preference.
I have a front porch on my home, as do a lot of other homes, but it’s only big enough to accommodate a good-sized mail carrier during his or her appointed rounds. Trying to put a big swing on it would be like trying to park a tractor-trailer truck in my one-car garage.
To my way of thinking, a sizable front porch is a haven for rest, comfort and companionship. It can become another den or family room and a place with which to welcome neighbors and friends.
We had a front porch when I was a little boy and I’ve missed it ever since.
This is not a knock on homebuilders. It’s just something I happen to think is a good idea. But then, maybe the person having the home built just might have something to say about it.
I’ve forever been proud of Owensboro and its reputation for being a sterling hub for higher education. Not many cities its size can boast of schools such as Kentucky Wesleyan College, Brescia University, Owensboro Community & Technical College and a branch of Western Kentucky University.
At the risk of taking sides. I have to devote a little extra ink to Brescia, a school I attended when it was nothing more than a combination classroom-administration building in the mid-1950s. I later taught a journalism class at the school when a better and more qualified teacher was not available.
Brescia, with its newest structure at Frederica and Ninth streets, has just about used up its available campus space. That’s a long way from its original start as a wooden frame house on Seventh Street.
