Jack Wells wanted a "New York-style penthouse."
And now, he has it -- a 10,000-square-foot condo on the top floor of the four-story Enclave at Riverfront Living, 101 Frederica St.
Others may be downsizing, but Wells decided he wanted to upsize.
At first, he considered splitting the floor into two 5,000-square-foot condos.
But, he said, "You only live once."
Wells and Matt Hayden first announced plans for the condo complex with three restaurants on the first floor in the fall of 2013.
Construction finally began in 2016.
And it's not finished yet.
But Hayden has moved his family into a 3,200-square-foot condo on the third floor with 1,300 square feet of balcony-patio space.
And Wells has moved onto the entire top floor.
Hayden said the other half of the third floor has been sold and should be occupied by the end of the year.
He and Wells are expecting the two condos on the second floor to be finished by April.
Several people from out of town are looking at them as places to stay when they are in Owensboro, Hayden said.
On the ground floor, work is progressing on the new downtown location for Sip, a local wine bar.
Hayden said he expects an announcement of the second restaurant in the building within 30 days.
And there's still space for a third restaurant.
There are nine garages on the south side of the building -- each with a car lift.
That means one car can go in and be lifted on a rack -- and a second car can drive in beneath it.
"We could have built one more floor," Wells said. "That would have been more economical. But we didn't have space for any more garages."
Both Hayden and Wells have panoramic views of the Ohio all the way to the Owensboro Riverport.
They can look out at several of the projects they've built -- the Alorica Building, the Boardwalk Pipeline Building and the vacant lot where they'll soon start construction on a new Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel and apartment complex across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center.
"Fifteen years ago, there wouldn't have been anything you would have wanted to look at down here," Hayden said.
The new hotel will likely be seven stories, Hayden said.
The apartments will be on top of a parking garage in a second structure on the property.
"Right now, we're looking at 12 stories there," Hayden said.
They also own the 100 St. Ann Building just east of the Enclave.
Hayden said his and Wells balconies are "great skyboxes for (outdoor) bluegrass shows" at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum across Frederica Street.
"It's fabulous when things are going on in Smothers Park" -- like the Independence Day fireworks show, he said.
"My hope is that Veterans Boulevard will one day look a little like (Chicago's) Michigan Avenue," Hayden said.
Both condos have full outdoor kitchens, fireplaces, fire pits and a 40-inch-high railing with glass walls that don't obstruct the river views.
Wells has a hot tub on his.
"It's extremely expensive to build like this," Hayden said. "We have a 50,000-square-foot building on 15,000 square feet of land."
LED lights along the baseboards and beneath counters change colors.
Hayden said they will eventually be on the railing outside.
The idea is to make the building even more distinctive to people crossing the Glover H. Cary Bridge at night.
"We like to make things a little different," Wells said.
Wells' combination bathtub, shower and steam room may be the largest private shower in town.
It's as big as many people's bathrooms -- maybe the largest shower in a private home in town, he says.
Five modern chandeliers each weigh 250 pounds.
There's a wine closet and a theater room with a James Bond poster that's been signed by every man who has played 007 in the movies and an album cover signed by all four of the Beatles.
Large pieces of art hang on the walls.
Shades and drapes are controlled electronically.
The closets are as large as some bedrooms.
As another of Hayden and Wells' projects nears the finish line, they're still working on other projects and rushing to get started on the hotel and apartment complex.
Hayden said he expects construction to start on more stores in Gateway Commons this year.
Several companies are looking at outlots in The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica -- the old Texas Gas Transmission property, he said.
And Hayden said construction should start on an apartment complex there later this year.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.