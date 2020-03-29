Life takes funny turns. Well, perhaps not funny, but strange.
And with that, I think it’s safe to say my age is no stranger to them.
There have been several times in this column that I’ve mentioned my age. I believe it started when I was 86 and now that number has jumped to 88 and counting.
Am I unhappy about that? No, not at all. But I am just a little confused.
Throughout the lives of many, myself included, mankind has been plagued with a lot of maladies. Flu has not been the least of them.
So what’s the big deal about that?
The big deal in my case is that I’ve never had the flu. And on top of that, I’ve never had a flu shot.
That takes me back many years to the time I was a young boy. That was a period in time when a world of children were subjected to illnesses called whooping cough, measles, chickenpox and mumps.
I never suffered from a single one. I never knew why, my mom never knew why and the one doctor we had didn’t have the answer.
Now, again, I’m 88 years old and a new and devastating disease — the coronavirus — reportedly is seriously targeting old people as opposed to those younger.
How about that?
No flu, no measles, no whooping cough, no chickenpox and no mumps. But an old man of 88 is being told not to go to church, to wash my hands incessantly, to not shake hands with anybody, to not mix with crowds and to stay in my home.
Don’t get me wrong. Everybody is being held to the same standards and I’m no better than any of them.
And I don’t have an upper hand in the grocery store where shopping for various food items sometimes had an enjoyable ring to it. Not now. Now it’s having to be satisfied with what other shoppers have left behind.
But stand tall and pray higher. This nation, along with others, has survived numerous other health issues. Sure there have been heartbreaks and suffering and wondering. Why her, why him, why me?
We survived all of those childhood maladies I earlier mentioned and we won the war over polio. Cancer still is on the table but that table, perhaps, has fewer victims. Alzheimer’s, the dreaded disease that claimed my bride, still is running rampant. But hope shines through holes in the darkness.
So let’s keep washing our hands, staying in our homes and calling family and friends instead of visiting. Right now we’re on the cusp of a worldwide tragedy. Hopefully, it won’t be long when we’ll be on the cusp of survival.
Have a nice and safe-minded day.
