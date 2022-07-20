Kentucky’s government is continuing to aid communities and individuals a little over seven months after a series of tornadoes devastated multiple counties in the western and central parts of the state.

Many communities along the storms’ paths have been hard at work recovering from the damage. There have been a variety of volunteer groups and charity organizations helping with recovery efforts across the state.

