Back in the earlier years of my life, Owensboro was known as the city of trees and churches. There still are a lot of both.
On a more business side, our town also was known as the city of bars and service stations. It seems almost every corner in the commercial districts had one or the other.
Most of the product distribution still exists but the distribution places have shrunk considerably. It’s difficult for a really thirsty person to find a watering hole these days, while most of the gasoline businesses — with no complaining intended — have been turned over to the owners of convenience-type stores.
And that eliminated almost all of the windshield cleaning and oil-checking chores. Back in the day that would have put me out of business.
One of my earlier jobs was washing cars at a tire recapping and service station business at Third and Triplett streets. The owner, I believe, was Mr. Sam Booth.
It was on one of the most memorable days of my life when the late Ervin Terrill, former businessman and Owensboro mayor, stopped by to have his car washed. And what a car it was!
I don’t remember the make, but I still can see the long, shapely and beautiful convertible. It was more like a dream come true. And Mr. Terrill made it even better than that.
“Give me a good cleanup job and I’ll see what I can do for you when I get back from a little refreshment over at the Shamrock,” he said.
I was wiping his car clean of remaining water when he returned and he noticed me eyeballing his vehicle with youthful excitement.
“Say,” he said. “Why don’t you take my car for a little spin down Main Street and that will help knock off the remaining water.”
“Are you serious?” I almost shouted.
“Sure am,” he said. “Just be sure you bring it back.”
And with that, I jumped in, backed out of the garage and took off in an act of splendor. I was the head car washer, the head driver and the envy of every 15-year-old boy in the world. Some onlookers recognized the car and others wondered if I was old enough to be driving. I was not.
Yep, it was the city of trees and churches and young boys with big dreams and little common sense. It was the time of my life and I got away with it.
Well, almost. Mr. Booth, through Hugh Goff, one of his managers, found out about my financially-dangerous risk and excused me from his business.
Fun and misfortune went together better then than they would today.
