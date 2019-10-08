Inquiries were being made in 1919 in this and adjourning counties as to the whereabouts of Tim Bennett, who was last seen sitting in front of the grocery store of his brother Frank Bennett at Masonville. No reason is given for the strange disappearance of Mr. Bennett, who was a man of good habits and has been working at this brother's store. After the store had closed Saturday night, Bennett and several neighbors sat on the steps until midnight. Clarence Burdette was the last man to leave and was the last man to see and talk to the missing man. Mr. Bennett said nothing about going away. Several years ago, Mr. Bennett was badly wounded by being shot in the head by a man in Arizona. It is thought that his injury may be the cause of this strange conduct.
• Oct. 7, 1919, delegates of the Daviess County post of the American Legion have returned from the state convention held in Louisville. They report that the convention went on record as approving proposed legislation to provide extra compensation for all soldiers, sailors and Marines who served during the world war. Also, a resolution was passed asking the state legislature to provide free tuition in the state university and normal schools for all ex-servicemen.
• Oct. 8, one of the offenders who will be tried in Judge Well's court this morning will be May Hayden. Her trial was set for last Saturday but she failed to appear before the court. On Friday, she was taken to the Mary Kendall Home by the probation officer, being deemed a delinquent, dependent and neglected child. Her mother works at a hamburger stand and the girl has been left to do her own bidding.
• Oct. 9, for some time the former pupils of the late Dr. Wayland Alexander have been discussing plans for a drive for a memorial fund. They are contemplating holding a meeting in Owensboro in the near future for the purpose of perfecting and beginning active work. Dr. Alexander was one of the most noted educators of Western Kentucky and perhaps instructed more girls and boys than any other teacher in this section of the state. He taught for more than 50 years.
• Oct. 10, prior to the annual memorial service with nearly 8,000 persons assembled, the resolutions committee of the Confederate Veterans presented in its report a memorial to the United States Senate, urging speedy ratification of the peace treaty without amendment of textual reservations. Another resolution proposed to change the name of the war of 1861-1865 from the "Civil War" to the "Confederate War " on the grounds that the Confederate states had separated from the nation.
• Oct. 11, a new company to handle automobiles and operate a garage will be formed here in the near future it was announced after Andrew Bresler closed the deal for the purchase of the livery stable on Allen Street, occupied by J. W. Ellis. The building will be remodeled and made into an up-to-date garage. A new front will be constructed on the right side of the building. The name of the new company or the line of cars it will handle has not been decided upon.
50 Years Ago
• Oct. 7, 1969, Barry Altman found that an act of kindness toward a stray dog can be dangerous. He was bitten after he placed a dish of water out for the stray dog as he tried to separate his dog and the stray after the two hounds became entangled in a fight over the water dish. Altman said he was not sure he was bitten by the stray or his own dog.
• Oct. 8, General Electric Tube Department employees went on strike for the first time in a quarter of a century with a grievance on re-employment of persons on sick leave listed as the question at issue. The strike came after production was virtually shut down by a wildcat strike over a seniority question in the grid section, which announced a layoff of 200 persons effective Monday.
• Oct. 9, Jessie Hopwood Hughes, the Lewisport native who spent most of her life evaluating and recommending other people's books, will be in Owensboro with a book of her own. Titled "My Son Francis," the 179-page fictionalized biography of the "real" Francis Newberry of 18th century England has received critical acclaim. The New York Times called it fabulous reading for youths and adults. Mrs. Hughes will be the guest of honor at an autograph tea in the auditorium of the Owensboro Public Library.
• Oct. 10, for the first time, the Kentucky Ornithological Society, a branch of zoology dealing with birds, will hold its annual meeting in Owensboro. About 100 members are expected to register at Gabe's Inn. The 46th annual meeting of KOS will meet at the Owensboro Area Museum. This evening, four papers will be presented by members. These will include an illustrated talk on nighthawks, nesting practices of Western Kentucky cliff swallows and birds of the Eastern Kentucky mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.