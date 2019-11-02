I left work in a hurry on Halloween -- yeah, fine, OK, I mean, left work in even more of a hurry than usual -- and changed quickly into my comfortable sweats and bunny slippers, fumbling in my haste lest anyone should have knocked on the door before I was dressed.
I didn't want to miss a thing.
Halloween isn't my favorite holiday, or even in my top three, but I like it a lot, and apparently a lot more than many other people.
I do not understand those cranks who grumble that they are going to turn off the lights and hide in the dark and pretend they are not home, just so they won't have to give out a cheap piece of candy to some hopeful little child.
Cheez whiz, people. Can you be any more of a grump? While you're at it, maybe you can yell "Get off my lawn!" at random points throughout the night.
Me, I turned on every light in the house, and especially my porch light, the universal signal that trick-or-treaters are welcome here.
I put my dog in my bedroom and closed the door, not because Rufus would be bothered by the children, but because I know some kids are scared of dogs. After living with my previous dog Dazy all those years and enduring the reputation as the crazy lady with the mean dog -- or maybe it was the mean lady with the crazy dog -- I have a clean slate now in my new home, with a new dog, and I intend for everyone to know how nice we both are.
And it is for that reason that I bought Skittles and Starburst as my Halloween candy this year. Those are, my son insists, the preferred treats of most kids.
I'll take his word for that. Me, I was always a candy bar kind of kid. Even the so-called "fun size" were sorted into my "good" pile. My favorite candy was, and probably still is, licorice, but I know most kids don't like that so I wouldn't dream of handing it out on Halloween.
Anyway, another bonus to Skittles and Starbust is that I don't like either one, so there was no danger of my eating them before the big night ever arrived. They sat on my kitchen counter, in the big plastic Halloween bowl, all week, and I was never tempted in the leastest littlest bit.
I did, however, keep the bowl pushed back away from the edge, Rufus being another story in the "trustworthy" category.
I sat on the front porch in my rocking chair for a little while, eagerly scanning the sidewalk in both directions, watching for children with what I hoped was an inviting smile on my face. But brr; I gave that idea up pretty quick.
I sat in my big chair, one eye on a magazine and the other on the door, and sure enough, I soon caught a glimpse of a little clown making its way up my driveway. There was a bigger clown standing on the sidewalk, in protection watch mode, and I waved at him? her? it? to signal the fact that I am friendly and my candy was not poisoned.
It wasn't long before they began drifting into sight -- small groups of two or three or more, with an adult or two herding them along or trailing along behind.
It was mildly disappointing that many of the costumes were obscured by jackets, thanks to the cold, damp weather, but I didn't let that diminish my enthusiasm for welcoming the little ones and offering appreciative "Ooo, scary!" or "Awww, how cute!" comments when I was able to discern which would be the appropriate response to their outfits.
If I didn't already know it, Halloween would have been a good opportunity for me to realize I am getting older. I didn't recognize most of the superhero characters, except for the classics like Superman, Batman and Spiderman. There were a lot of kids dressed up in outfits that I assume were cartoon characters, but I have no idea who they were.
Most costumes were store-bought; a few were homemade, and some of those were pretty elaborate. And a couple of kids appeared not to be dressed up at all, and that was fine with me. Candy for everyone! Ho ho ho!
Oops, wrong holiday. But same spirit of giving, as far as I'm concerned.
And speaking of "candy for everyone," could tell right off the bat this was going to be a low-turnout event, so everyone got handfuls of treats. Even the kids who "accidentally" came back to my house a second time. Even the kid who reached in to help himself; I lowered the bowl to make it easier for him.
I kept the lights blazing and the blinds wide open until about 8:30. If I could have figured out a way to wave my "Welcome" mat on my flag pole, I would have done it.
I stayed up later than usual but finally it was time for bed. But first I stepped outside and looked up the street one way and down the other, just to be sure nobody else was heading my way. It was with great reluctance that I finally closed and locked the door and turned out the lights, put the bowl of leftover candy -- only two pieces remaining, that's how generous I had been -- into the kitchen next to my emergency stash of plastic spider rings, and went to bed.
Rufus was waiting for me, tail wagging, curious about all the strange voices and sounds of the night.
I patted his head and motioned for him to move over; he always tries to hog the pillows.
"Don't be scared, my boy," I said. (He wasn't.) "It's just a night for kids to be kids."
