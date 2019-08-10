I was 11 years old when man first landed on the moon - but I was an oblivious 11. I had little to no awareness of the turmoil and turbulence of the 1960s, the musical scene that developed during that decade, wars, assassinations, or really, anything going on in the world around me.
We had a little black and white television that sat on a cart with wheels in the corner of our living room. I don't know why the cart had wheels; it never went anywhere.
Whenever we watched a show, we kids took turns moving the antenna around, trying to find the magical point at which the TV might somehow pick up a clear signal. We only rarely found that point; the image on the screen was usually snowy, and usually "rolled." Only old people know what that even means now.
And I have to admit that my memory of this particular date - July 20, 1969 - is about as fuzzy as the picture on our little TV was that day.
I have the impression that my grandmother was there that day, although her regular day of visiting was Saturday. It cannot be true that she would have come to our house specifically to watch this historic occasion, as she had a big console television of her own at home in Rockport. A color TV.
Not that color would have made any difference on this broadcast.
In my mind's eye, I see myself standing in the living room, behind what we called "the big chair," as my Mom and Grandma leaned close to the screen to discern the ghostly shadow of Neil Armstrong as he made that small step that became a giant leap.
I do remember that I couldn't understand anything he or anyone else said. It all just sounded like a lot of static.
So needless to say, I never really considered that iconic moment in history to be anything significant in the timeline of my own life.
But last month, I had the opportunity for a rare do-over.
I was in Washington, D.C., to attend a conference, but was taking advantage of my visit to roam around the city at night after the workshops were over to see the sights. I got really good at navigating the metro, which made we wish we had a nationwide system of transit that is as fast and efficient and, let's be honest, cheap.
Somewhere along the way, I heard about a special event taking place in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the moon walk.
They were calling it a "once in a lifetime event."
I was determined not to miss it a second time.
So it was that I was among the thousands of people who sat on the grass or stood along the edges of the National Mall on that beautiful July evening when an image of the Saturn V rocket was projected on the side of the Washington Monument.
Magnificent, awesome, dazzling - those were the words that came to mind. But the only one that escaped my lips was "Wow."
I sat for a long time, gazing at this incredible image, and then reluctantly got to my feet and turned back toward the metro station.
I emerged from the subway miles away, both in body and mind, and walked slowly down the sidewalk toward my hotel.
But as I walked, I looked toward the sky, looking at the moon, wondering, remembering something I had never known before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.