I walked slowly up and down the row of bookshelves, looking for the perfect title. I didn't know what that would be, but knew I'd know it when I saw it.
There were a few titles that caught my eye. I picked up those books to evaluate whether they would meet the high standard I had established for this particular purpose.
There were several I never even opened. I know you can't judge a book by its cover, but, well, yeah, sometimes you can.
Of those who passed my cover critique, many more were rejected for other reasons: Too wordy. Too babyish. I didn't like the illustrations. Or it just wasn't the perfect book to read to my grandboy Zeke on Grandparents' Day at his preschool.
Then I saw a book with the perfect title -- except it mentioned it was "Part 2 / The Sequel." I didn't want the sequel; I wanted to start at the beginning. So I scanned the shelves with a keen eye and renewed determination …
… and was soon rewarded.
There it was:
"Dragons Love Tacos," by Adam Rubin.
Well, of course they do; everyone loves tacos. The story was short but not too short. Lots of interesting words but not too wordy. Colorful art, humor, drama and a happy ending. Plus a recipe for tacos that is just the way I would make them if I made tacos at home.
The dragons were not drawn exactly as I imagine dragons really look, but it was close enough. After all, one of the great lessons I try to teach my grandkids is that looks don't matter. It's all about character, and these characters were terrific.
I wrote a message on the inside cover -- just a simple message, from my heart to Zeke's -- and carefully carried the new book to his preschool at my designated time.
Zeke and his little friends were sitting in little chairs at a little table with crayons and coloring sheets when I entered. The moment he saw me, his big brown eyes lit up and a happy smile beamed like the sun. I rushed over, knelt down and gave him a big hug.
"Oh my Zeke, I am so happy to see you," I whispered. "Look, I have brought a book to read to you! Will you like that?"
"Yeah," he whispered back, and then handed me a crayon.
I glanced up at the teacher; she was preparing cots for an upcoming nap time, so I figured I had time to do a little coloring before we read. "That's a nice fish," I said, and colored the tail turquoise, the fins pink, the body blue and the eyes orange and purple. I glanced around the table to see all the other children staring at me.
"It's an airplane," one of them said.
Oops. Well, fish gotta fly, birds gotta swim, or something like that. Anyway, this day was all about dragons. And tacos.
As his little friends gathered in a circle on the colorful rug, Zeke helpfully dragged over a chair for me to sit on. I read with great enthusiasm, adding sound effects and lots of exaggerated gestures to really capture the excitement of what happens when you feed dragons tacos that have jalapeno peppers in them.
(Spoiler alert: Bad things. The dragons will burp fire all over the place and burn your house down. But don't worry; they will help you build it again.)
Zeke listened with rapt attention, staring at the pages with wide-eyed wonder as the story unfolded. We arrived at the happy ending, and I held my arms out; Zeke ran to me and climbed into my lap.
"This book is for you to keep," I said. "You can take it home and read it whenever you want. And you can show Mommy and Daddy how to make tacos."
Zeke wrapped his arms around my neck and leaned against me as I smoothed his curly hair. "I love you," I said.
"I love you," he said, and gave me a kiss that was sweeter than any taco.
It was a recipe for love.
