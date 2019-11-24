A record 63 stores will participate in Shop Owensboro

Candance Brake

A record 63 stores will be participating in Saturday's seventh annual Shop Owensboro campaign.

That's up from 60 stores last year, 51 the year before that and 46 the year before that.

"People are getting excited," Candance Castlen Brake, president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, said last week.

Last year, she said, a lot of stores made their stretch goal -- a goal above and beyond what they actually expected to make on the Saturday after Thanksgiving -- by mid-morning.

"Shop Owensboro is our local version of Shop Small Saturday," Brake said. "Over the past few years, this event has grown into an exciting movement where shoppers from all over make a day of supporting our local shops and merchants. There is a grass-roots empowerment effect when so many people plan the day to keep their money at home. The economic impact of those dollars spent here multiply several times."

Independence Bank sponsors the event, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

They'll begin handing out 500 shopping bags with 63 discount coupons inside at both the Frederica Street and Kentucky 54 locations at that time.

And people will begin lining up hours before that.

Last year, the first shoppers arrived at the Frederica location at 6:30 a.m. -- 21/2 hours before the doors opened.

By 9 a.m., just before the doors opened, the line stretched back from the bank to the sidewalk and down to 24th Street -- nearly a block away.

Brake said several of the businesses have become creative with activities in their stores during Shop Owensboro.

She said shoppers come from several counties for the event.

"It's become part of our Thanksgiving tradition," Brake said.

Most stores are in Owensboro, but some, like Preservation Station, are out in rural areas of the county.

These are the participating stores:

270 Power Yoga

Adorn Boutique

Azzip Pizza

Be Real Sports Cycling & Fitness

Bella Ragazza Boutique

Boutique 54

Budget Blinds of Owensboro

Bushay's Men's Boutique and Home Decor

Byron & Barclay Fine Goods & Apparel

Consumer Mall

Crazy Me Gifts & Apparel

Cryo Body Creations

CYO Brewing

Drake's

Embellish

En Vogue

Excursions

Gadsook

Gene's Health Food

Hill View Farms Meats

Home Inspired

In The Groove

J's Liquor and Cheese Shop

Kidstop Children's Boutique

Kuntry Kutter

Lance & Co Jewelers

Legacy Salon and Spa

Legends

Madison Square Boutique

Naturaleigh

Nick T. Arnold

Nick T. Arnold -- Kentucky 54

Niko's Bakery and Café

Owensboro Family Pharmacy and Wellness

Owensboro Health Healthpark

Owensboro Peddlers Mall

Party Paper Place

Peacocks & Pearls

Preservation Station Market and Event Center

Pure Barre Owensboro

Rayelle Collection

Red Wing Shoes

Rising Lotus, Inc.

Robin's Resale & Boutique

Scentsy, Leslie Roberts

Shoe Stop

Simply Chic Home Accents

SIP Owensboro

Starbucks (Frederica Street)

Studio Slant

The Christmas Store at Integrity

The Crème Coffee House

The Earle

The Red Door Boutique

The Scrub Shoppe

The Sturdy Hinge

The Willow Tree

Tom Blue Furniture

Tractor Supply Company -- Starlite Drive

Trison's Gifts

Visit Owensboro

Welborn Floral

Wheatgrass Juice Bar

