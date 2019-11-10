The official beginning of winter is a few weeks off, but the briskness of early November is sending a knowing message.
And that means it's time for old Dave to break out his favorite sweater -- a sweater that is 59 years old and filled with enough memories to exhaust an average brain.
But why get all excited over a garment that's nearing six decades in existence and one that's not necessarily overwhelming in style points?
Try asking Blake Harrison, a young office employee at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Blake was in Hardees a couple of years back when I came in wearing Old Red.
The personable and obliging young man seemed somewhat interested in the aged garment and became even more so when I told him it was 57 years old. His interest gained momentum when I told him the sweater was a gift from my father-in-law the day I married his daughter, Anita in January of 1961.
As a matter of fact, the sweater became a part of my honeymoon attire - with the blessing of my bride - and I wore it proudly.
What I think caught Blake's attention more than anything else was the condition of the garment after so many years. And he remarked that it still looked like new.
And there was ample reason for that.
Proud that her dad had given me the sweater and happy that I thought a lot of it, my bride was uncanny in her care of the garment. It had to be washed in water that was a certain temperature, using the right cleaning products and not placed in a dryer. Instead, after washing, it was neatly spread out on a large towel and allowed to dry naturally.
My bride was particular about when I wore the sweater and what I would be doing while it was on my back. And why not? Heirlooms are to be taken care of.
And that's still what's happening. Old Red holds a special place in a spot of my closet and it will, for the most part, remain there until my sweater-wearing days are over. It then could become the property of one of my sons or grandsons and they, perhaps, will see that it reaches its 100th birthday.
Then again, it could be left off at the St. Vincent DePaul store and carted off by somebody who never heard of old Dave or Old Red. And that will be OK too. What was very special to me can be warmth on the back of another.
And what would happen, say, if the new sweater owner walked into the same restaurant with Blake looking on? Without old Dave around, would a couple of eager questions pop up?
I hope so.
