It was one of those sappy, feel-good stories that you see when you scroll around on the Internet; one of hundreds, maybe zillions of others. Short, sweet, tear in your eye … and then you move on to see where your cousin went on her vacation or what that-friend-you-haven’t-talked-to-in-six-years had for dinner last night or 10 crazy life hacks for organizing your closet and decorating cookies that you can’t live without, but of course you will. Then this other thing pops up with a photograph of a group of children sitting close to one another in a circle, with a story that probably isn’t true, but just like pretty much everything else you read online, who knows and who cares, that’s not the point, right? Anyway, this particular story is about an anthropologist who proposes a game to children in some obscure tribe off in some other place. He puts a basket of fruit near a tree, lines up all the kids some distance away, and tells them that whoever gets to the tree first wins all the fruit. He gives them the signal and watches in disbelief as the children join hands and run together toward the tree, where they sit down together and enjoy the fruit. So he asks what seems the obvious question: Why did you run together when you could have tried to have all the fruit for yourself? And a little child — it’s always the little children, isn’t it? — replied, “Ubuntu. How can one of us be happy if all the other ones are sad?” Ubuntu — “I am because we are.” Ubuntu — The philosophy that we are all connected, closely and inextricably bound together. This idea is reflected in many different ways: Namaste. We are the world. I’d like to teach the world to sing. We pay just about as much attention to any of these as we do all those fleeting and shallow posts on social media, or the automatic response of “Fine” to our equally automatic “How are you?” But — How are we, really? I’ve been thinking about that a lot lately, which is to say, even more than usual. News from around the world is overwhelmingly, unbearably sad: Germany sees an alarming — can we agree this is alarming? — rise in neo-Nazism, but what does this really mean? Suffering in Sudan is described as “unimaginable,” and I am embarrassed to admit that I haven’t even tried to imagine it and, in fact, don’t even know where Sudan is. Something is going on with the struggle for human rights in Hong Kong that has China upset. Impeachment hearings, and no matter which side you’re on, you’re mad. Wildfires, floods, famines, earthquakes, epidemics … But how are we — you and me — right here, in this place we all call home? Owensboro/Daviess County — a home I would describe as happy and beautiful and wonderful — because that’s what it is, for me. Most of the time. I was one of more than 280 people who attended a meeting of the Daviess Fiscal Court on Thursday, a week before Thanksgiving, as a demonstration of my support for a nondiscrimination ordinance in our community. I was one of many who have never experienced that kind of discrimination, but a long time ago, I learned the truth of another of those goofy Internet sayings: “Be careful who you hate; it might be someone you love.” Because I love a lot of people whose stories and experiences are very different from my own, but their truth is just as true as my own. Happy Thanksgiving, dear Owensboro/Daviess County. I am thankful for you even as I pray for the wisdom of a little child who understood the reality of Ubuntu. I am because we are. How can I be happy if even one of us is sad?
