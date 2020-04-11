A third Daviess County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the Green River District Health Department.
No details about the person, such as age and gender, were released.
To date, the virus has claimed four lives in the region. A woman in McLean County died Sunday.
The health department also reported two more cases of the virus in Daviess County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.