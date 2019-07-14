I've never spent a lot of time writing about my years in the U.S. Navy. It just never occurred to me that it would be of interest to a lot of people. And I feel that way right now.
However, there were a couple of notable incidents that fell my way in 1954 when my ship, the U.S.S. Roanoke, anchored off the coast of the French Riviera and we had the distinct advantage of visiting that world-famous beach.
And I really can't say I was overwhelmed by that beach. I've been to some pretty popular beaches in this country and all of them showed me little more than a lot of sand and a lot of water.
But one of our two visits to the Riviera did produce an experience I very likely wouldn't have enjoyed otherwise.
Passing one of the many large hotels, myself and a friend looked toward one of the verandas and there sat Hollywood actors Jimmy Stewart and Cary Grant. I was never much hung up on Grant, but Jimmy Stewart was one of my all-time favorite movie people.
Not wanting to miss out on an opportunity such as that, I ventured up the steps and onto what I always called a front porch. And to my unbelievable pleasure, Jimmy stood up, held out his right hand and said, "welcome sailor boy."
The man was just as nice and just as friendly as I had always believed he would be. And it was that way for at least an hour as we shared a lot of enjoyable conversation.
Jimmy had never heard of Owensboro, Kentucky, and I knew nothing of his birthplace in Pennsylvania. But that didn't matter. He was down to earth and I never was anything but that.
Back aboard ship and awaiting our next liberty, the subject of riding horses came up. Somebody mentioned there was a horse-riding facility some three or four miles behind the Riviera and that struck my fancy. And Dear Lord do I ever wish it hadn't.
On our best venture away from the Roanoke, three of us went to that horse-riding place and believe me it was nothing like the of couple of horses I used to ride on my Uncle Millard's farm in Hancock County.
What that place was more than anything else was a professional steeplechase track, complete with customary hedges, motes and other unwelcome objects for horses to jump over.
Of course, we were not to get on that track with our horses, but instead, kept our steeds on the friendly areas around the track.
That's what happened to my friends, but not to me. My horse favored the steeplechase track and away we went. It was not an enjoyable event but rather one that I knew was going to send me back to the United States in a pine box.
With me holding onto the horse with my arms wrapped around his neck and my feet and legs flying out behind, that critter jumped almost all of the challenges while I continuously yelled "whoa, horsy, whoa."
The animal didn't understand English but he was way too fond of French. Coming back to where I started, that trainer yelled something, the horse stopped in its tracks and I flew over its head.
I have not been on a horse since.
