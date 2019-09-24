The International Center of Kentucky is approaching its 10-year anniversary in Owensboro.
In that time, more than 2,000 refugees from Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Myanmar, also known as Burma, have resettled here.
Anna Allen, site director, said the bulk of the refugees have been Burmese, who were the first to start calling Owensboro home in 2010. In 2015, Somalian refugees started arriving and then the Congolese in 2018.
"Our refugee population isn't just who we've resettled but there are people who've come here from out of state," Allen said. "That's because Owensboro has a good reputation for being a welcoming and friendly place."
The Bowling Green International Center opened its local satellite office on Ninth Street in January 2010. The office has since been moved to donated space inside Owensboro Christian Church.
Skye Benidayta and Annie Phan are former Burmese refugees who have made successful transitions despite the culture and language differences they've had to overcome.
They have both embraced Owensboro and have become American citizens.
Benidayta, 20, was born in a Thailand refugee camp and spent the first 10 years of her life there.
"It was really bad," Benidayta said. "There was no electricity; there was no running water; our houses were made out of bamboo and leaves. It's like we were still living in the era of hunters and gatherers."
Phan, 28, spent seven years in refugee camps and had a similar experience as Benidayta.
Phan, however, came to the United States alone in 2010, resettling in Utica, New York. She moved to Owensboro in 2013.
Phan said the transition to the United States was difficult in the beginning.
"It was really, really tough," Phan said. "…I really didn't know the language. I spent eight hours a day in school learning how to talk (English)."
But since moving to Owensboro, she's gotten married, had a baby, purchased a home and received her associate's degree from Owensboro Community & Technical College.
Phan said she's now seeking her bachelor's degree at WKU-Owensboro as she works at Green River District Health Department.
"The hard work has paid off," she said. "…OCTC opened so many paths and opportunities for me. So I'm very grateful."
Benidayta, her parents and four sisters were initially resettled in St. Louis. They would move to Bowling Green and then to Alabama. In 2017, Benidayta's family moved to Owensboro to be closer to other Burmese relatives.
Benidayta now works as the International Center's medical coordinator while she attends college.
"I will always love my culture and I will always appreciate where I came from," Benidayta said. "But I love America -- for real. …There are opportunities here and I think of myself as more American."
The Resettlement Process
Over the past four years, the number of refugees allowed in the United States has declined, according to the Pew Research Center. The refugee ceiling, set by the president, has gone from 85,000 in 2015 to 30,000 in 2019.
Typically, refugees flee their home country because of war or poverty, or political or religious persecution.
Despite the lower nationwide numbers, Allen said Owensboro is still seeing its share of refugees, namely Congolese who are coming from the African country of Democratic Republic of Congo, which is experiencing extreme violence and upheaval with its government. So far about 25 Congolese have resettled in Owensboro.
"The first four came in August 2018," Allen said. "…And then we didn't get any more in until May of this year."
Refugees apply for refugee status through the United Nations. They can spend years in the camps before receiving approval to relocate to the United States. After they're approved, there is a two-year vetting process by the U.S State Department.
"If they have a relative in the U.S., they can request the U.S.," Allen said. "But otherwise, they're just assigned a country. Once they get assigned to the U.S., then they start the vetting process."
There are nine voluntary agencies in the United States that help with refugee resettlement. The local International Center falls under the United States Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.
Once a refugee is recommended for Owensboro, Allen said she receives each one's bio information and then she has to approve or "assure" the refugee for this community.
"If they are a good fit, I assure the case," she said. "But then I'll get an email maybe two weeks later; maybe a year later -- I don't know. When I do get it, the email says this family is coming in two weeks."
The International Center then goes to work securing housing, utilities, household items and furniture.
"We try to have the apartment completely ready and set up for them before they even get here," Allen said.
The initial resettlement program is for 90 days but services are offered for up to five years.
"We try to set goals for them -- like is your goal to get a car, learn English?" Allen said. "We also go over household budgeting and teach them about American money."
While going through the resettlement period, the refugees are introduced to programs such as interpreting/translation service, immigrant legal services, cultural orientation, diversity training and job placement.
Allen said the International Center has partnered with multiple community agencies that help make the transition easier.
"Successful integration really requires the community to be involved," Allen said. "It can't all be on the clients."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
