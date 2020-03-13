A local event has been scheduled for Sunday in the months-long celebration leading up to the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.
Melanie Goan, a specialist in 20th century U.S. history and associate professor at University of Kentucky, will be the guest speaker at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
Goan is writing a book titled “United We Stand, Divided We Fall: Kentucky Women Become Voters.” Her discussion will center around that book.
Also, the Bluegrass Children’s Theatre will perform a skit about the local fight for suffrage.
The two-hour event is open to the public.
The local chapter of the American Association of University Women is spearheading monthly events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
“(The right to vote) wasn’t an honor. It was not given to us. We fought long and hard,” said Aloma Dew, who taught women’s studies at Kentucky Wesleyan College and is writing a book about Kentucky suffragist Josephine Henry.
“This is an extremely important year,” Dew said of the anniversary. “It has been a passion of mine my whole life.”
A century is not all that long, she said. As far as generations go, it is not far removed. For example, Dew’s grandmother cast her vote for the first time in 1920, during the election in which President Warren Harding beat James Cox.
At the upcoming event, Grae Greer will lead a troupe from the Bluegrass Children’s Theatre in a shorter version of “Yellow Banks,” a play that was performed last year. It highlights people from the past who made Daviess County what it is today.
“We’re really focusing on the women in the show,” Greer said of Sunday’s performance.
Vignettes depicting Mary Benton, a pioneer in the local women’s suffrage movement, and Katherine Fuqua Rudy, a coal miner, will be presented.
Rudy participated in a lot of Owensboro protests and helped found the Daviess County Women’s Suffrage League in 1909.
Judy Adams, president of the local AAUW chapter, said it is important for the community to celebrate the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
“In a time when a single vote counts more than ever, it’s important to remember the 19th Amendment was ratified by a single vote,” Adams said.
She and Dew used Rep. Jim Glenn’s 2019 race against incumbent D.J. Johnson as an example. Glenn won that seat by a single vote.
The upcoming anniversary of the 19th Amendment is a perfect time to remind residents of the important role they play in governing, Dew said.
“Our message to people is don’t say your vote doesn’t count. It does. Every single vote counts ... ,” she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
