When Owensboro Catholic and Hancock County clash Friday night, the Aces and Hornets will have their sights set on gaining an advantage within the Class 2-A, District 2 standings.
Both squads enter with a 2-0 mark against district competition, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Steele Stadium.
The Aces (6-1) enter on a four-game winning streak and have averaged more than 56 points per game during that stretch, fueled by the play of senior quarterback Drew Hartz. The 6-foot-3 signal-caller leads the state across all classifications with 354 passing yards per game, to go along with his Kentucky-best 35 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Catholic coach Jason Morris doesn't anticipate many changes to his offense scheme, which has proven to be successful.
"Drew just continuously gets better at getting the football out of his hands," Morris said. "He keeps us going. As long as we keep him upright and catch the football, we'll be successful in our offensive game plan every week. That's the strength of our team."
In last week's 55-21 win at McLean County, Hartz completed 22-of-32 passes for 468 yards and seven touchdowns. On the year, he's completing nearly 70% of his passes -- a mark that Morris also attributes to his team's improving offensive line.
"It's a positive environment around our program right now," Morris said. "We knew, coming in, that having a three-year starting quarterback and a kid like Hagan Edge to throw to, we'd have a special year there. I'm really pleased with the way our offensive line has progressed from spring ball until now.
"There's two offensive linemen there on the backside -- Rudy Clouse and Noah Edelen -- who are a couple of seniors, and they want to make sure Drew stays protected. They're unselfish kids and good teammates, and that's helped a lot."
Hartz's main downfield targets have been Edge, who ranks ninth in the state with 777 yards and 13 touchdowns on 42 catches, and Braden Mundy (725 yards, six TDs). Other top threats are Dre Thruston (453 yards, six TDs) and Jackson Staples (344 yards, eight TDs).
For the Hornets (3-4), who head into Friday on a two-game winning streak, their main priority will be stopping the pass.
"Drew Hartz is one of the best quarterbacks in the state, certainly in the western side of the state," Hancock County coach Bobby Eubanks said. "He can throw it. He's got guys that can catch it, so we've got to make sure to limit that as much as we can."
Hancock County, meanwhile, will continue to rely on its triple-option offensive attack. The Hornets opened district play with lopsided victories over Butler County and Todd County Central, led by freshman running back Xander Early. Over the last two games, he has rushed 37 times for 211 yards and three scores.
Junior standout Darian Clay also returned last week after a three-game absence, rushing for 64 yards and a pair of touchdowns on seven carries.
"We're just gonna do what we do," Eubanks said of his team's approach. "We've got to try to get our offense going. The biggest thing for us is to take care of the football.
"If we can limit our turnovers and move the ball and have a good time of possession, I feel like we'll be alright."
Morris noted that slowing down the Hornets' run game will be a point of emphasis for his team, especially as the Aces work to improve against big-play situations.
"Hancock County is very good at running the triple option," Morris said. "We're gonna have to stay disciplined within our assignments and then tackle when we get there. All it takes is one guy out of position against a team that runs the ball as well as Hancock County for them to hit big plays for touchdowns."
With a number of freshmen who have gained valuable experience during the year, as well as several players returning from injury, Eubanks feels like his team is positioned well for the district slate ahead.
"It's been a process throughout the whole season, getting ourselves to this point," he said. "We knew it was gonna be a learning process for us.
"We're looking forward to the opportunity. Both teams are 2-0 in the district. One team's gonna be 3-0 by the end of the night."
