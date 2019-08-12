Republican candidate for Secretary of State Michael Adams said requiring photo identification and removing inactive names from state voter rolls will be high priority if he is elected to the office in the fall election.
Adams, who is an attorney and former member of the state Board of Elections, said voters he has spoken to are concerned about election integrity, given reports of current Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes' staff accessing the voter registration base.
The Lexington Herald-Leader and ProPublica reported Grimes' staff had accessed the voter registration database and "targeted prominent state politicians, including gubernatorial candidate Rocky Adkins."
At one time, Grimes considered running for governor this year, but decided against it. Grimes and Adkins are both Democrats, so Adkins would have been one of Grimes' primary challengers. ProPublica and the Herald-Leader also reported three state agencies are investigating Grimes' influence on the state Board of Elections. Grimes, who has served two terms as secretary of state, cannot run for reelection.
Adams is facing Democrat Heather French Henry, former commissioner to the state Department of Veterans Affairs, in the race for the Secretary of State's office.
"For the first six months (of the campaign), my biggest challenge was explaining to people what the office did," Adams said last week during an interview at the Messenger-Inquirer. Because of the Herald-Leader and ProPublica investigation, people are aware of the office's role in elections, Adams said.
"If there's an office that has to be above reproach, it's this office," Adams said. Every action the Secretary of State's office takes on elections "has to be above-board," Adams said.
If elected, Adams said he will fire all of Grimes' staff. "You can't reform this office until you speak truth to power and get rid of those responsible," he said.
Adams said he would advocate for a state photo identification law, where everyone would present a photo ID to vote. Adams said he supports the state providing a free photo ID to anyone who requests one, "so we don't disenfranchise anyone."
"To me, it's just a common sense bill," Adams said.
Regarding the voter rolls, Adams said removing names from the rolls would not be a quick process. People who hadn't voted would be sent post cards and would not be removed from the rolls before two federal elections later.
In July, U.S. News and World Report said the state "is expected to remove up to 250,000 inactive voters from its registration rolls," in response to a lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch.
"I have been promising for a year and a half to get that done," Adams said. " ... It's not a partisan trick to throw Democrats off (the rolls). It's a legitimate process."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
