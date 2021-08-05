Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams told members of the Owensboro Rotary Club that the 2020 general election proved to be safe, secure and led to the state’s first new election code in 130 years.
Adams was the featured speaker during the club’s regular meeting Wednesday at Kentucky Wesleyan College, where he shared the key points that have been updated in House Bill 574.
“It was a successful election,” Adams said during the meeting. “If you told me when I was sworn in about 18 months ago that we would hit a record in 2020 for the highest turnout ever, I would say, maybe, maybe not. If you told me it would be during a pandemic, I am sure I wouldn’t have believed you.”
For the first time in the state’s history, more than 2 million people decided to cast a vote in the general election.
Adams, a Republican, said he and Democratic Gov. Andy Brasher were able to utilize emergency powers to make some temporary changes to the election code. These included allowing early voting, establishing a new voter center model utilizing fewer but larger polling places, making absentee ballots more accessible and having the ability to contact the voter if their absentee ballot signatures did not match.
“There were a lot of concerns, mostly on my side of the aisle, that we were going to have mass voter fraud if you make it easier to vote,” he said. “I think the central lesson that we learned in 2020 is you can expand access without compromising security.”
Adams said the changes worked for Kentucky, and there was a bipartisan decision to reform Kentucky’s election code, based on the successful temporary changes introduced last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are the only state in America that has done this,” Adams said. “We are the only state in America that has brought Democrats and Republicans together and revamped our election system.”
Adams said that at 130 years old, the previous election code predated not only automobiles, but electricity and modern life.
In addition to the four temporary changes that were made permanent, House Bill 574 also allows the state to remove outdated information from its voter rolls and provides for the ability for voters to vote on a paper ballot.
“People want to vote on a piece of paper and we are going to know that piece of paper goes through the machine and it gets counted and there is a paper trail at the end of the day,” Adams said.
The next meeting of the Owensboro Rotary Club will be noon Wednesday at Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica St. in Owensboro.
