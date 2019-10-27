Severe winds and thunderstorms ripped through Owensboro-Daviess County on Saturday afternoon leaving 8,000 Owensboro Municipal Utilities customers without power for much of the late afternoon and early evening.
The first outages were reported at 4:06 p.m., according to the OMU status map, and continued. In all, six areas around Owensboro were effected. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. 4,000 people remained without power as OMU crews continued to work to address various trouble spots around the city, said Sonya Dixon, OMU spokeswoman.
"Currently we have 4,000 people without power due to the storms," she said. "Crews are currently working to restore power but given that the storm effected different areas around town, they are dealing with unique situations. For instance, there was a pole down in one of the areas."
For more information about the effected areas, visit omu.org.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
