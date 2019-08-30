When Ohio County farmer Darren Luttrell started hosting Ag Days on his Olaton farm 23 years ago, he never thought it would reach to 2019.
But over the course of two days, nearly 300 fourth graders converged on the Luttrell homeplace for a hands-on farming experience that had them up close to livestock and pulled around by a tractor.
On Thursday, it was Horse Branch, Wayland and Western elementary schools that turned the farm into their outdoor classroom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We thought if this thing lasted five years, it would be a miracle,” Luttrell said. “We really didn’t know if the teachers would embrace it or that it would be worth it to them to take a day out of school.”
But Ag Days has endured through its partnership with the Ohio County Cooperative Extension Agency.
Eleven stations are spread out on the property, giving the students an opportunity to tour the farm while being educated about various agricultural topics such as farm equipment safety to how soybeans are grown and used.
For Ben Huff, this was his first time visiting Ag Days as a teacher. However, he attended it as a fourth grader.
“Although this is a rural community, I didn’t grow up on a farm,” said Huff, a special education teacher at Wayland. “But there were farms around me. It was interesting to see the inner workings of one rather than simply living next door to one.”
As the students traveled between barns and massive combines and tractors, they were introduced to the various ag-related fields of beekeeping, forestry, raising poultry and soil erosion.
Extension agents Greg Comer and Gary Druin were on the inaugural committee that developed Ag Days more than two decades ago.
Comer, extension agent for agriculture and natural resources, said the original idea was to have different farms host Ag Days.
“In the beginning, it was intended to stay in one location for three or four years and then rotate it,” Comer said. “But at this point, you can tell (the students) enjoy coming here.”
Druin, extension agent for 4-H youth development, said a goal has always been to show the students where their food comes from, and how farmers play an important role in their lives.
“… Most kids think their chocolate milk comes from Walmart or Kroger, but all they are is an end-product retailer,” Druin said. “But they have nothing to do with the middle man or processing that goes along with it. And most kids don’t know that … there is a disconnect somewhere.”
Luann Givens, a teacher’s assistant at Western Elementary School, has been to Ag Days 21 of its 23 years.
“They're learning farm to table and what it takes to get to the table,” Givens said. “… They had no idea that a tractor cost $500,000. It’s just a great program, and I hope it continues.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
