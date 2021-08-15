I heard it on television and wondered why anybody in a responsible position would say something totally without merit.
“Age is nothing but a number.”
Really?
I’ve lived a lot of those “numbers” and can attest to the fact that many of those passing years played an important part in my long life.
And the same thing holds true for a lot of folks, both young and old.
Start bouncing from year to year in life and see if you don’t agree. Those “numbers” likely will mentally materialize into a lot of unforgettable experiences.
And some of them likely started during a year (or number) that you can’t even remember. Like that time when mom fed you your first bite of real food from a spoon.
How about that great tricycle year and that year when you started your education. A little more than numbers, weren’t they?
Age or numbers continue until that day when you go into high school and girls and boys start looking a little more important. That first date, that first modest hug and that first gentle kiss will be more than a remembered number.
The year you were married was a lot more important than just a number. Starting a new life, starting a new home, having that first baby and picking up new sources of love and caring become times and years of importance and not just numbers.
But the passage of age to go along with the passage of years did not always create times and happenings happily remembered, especially as a number.
Deaths brought by illness, accidents, violence, wars and nature will be remembered by a lot of things other than age or numbers.
Sure, age is a number, but it also is a continuation of life and all that transpires during the passage of those years. As mentioned on several occasions, I’m 89 years old. But I’m looking forward to more than simply reaching 90 or a number.
I remember marrying my wonderful bride on a wonderful day and not at a certain age or number. I remember the day my mother died but my age or number played no part in the hurting. And I did not consider her age on that sad day something as simple as a number.
Oh well.
I can just see somebody walking into the funeral home on the day of my final act and saying something like: “There lies old Dave. He didn’t leave here at a particular age. Just a number.”
I guess there is a little something right about saying age is only a number. That same person can say: “Old Dave’s number is up.”
And it could be that I didn’t have anything else to write about this week and decided to make a whole lot of nothing out of nothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.