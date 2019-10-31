Four Daviess County agencies that provide services to children and survivors of domestic and sexual violence have received federal dollars that will help them continue and expand their services.
State officials announced Wednesday more than $37 million in federal funds were being allocated to 135 state agencies that work to assist victims of crime and abuse. Owensboro area agencies receiving funding include OASIS, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services, CASA of the Ohio Valley and the Daviess County Attorney’s Office.
The funds come from the federal Victims of Crime Act grant program. A press release says the $37 million is 50 percent more than Kentucky received last year.
OASIS received a $705,103 grant. Andrea Robinson, executive director of OASIS, said the agency has received the grant in the past and agencies have to prove they are achieving their goals to qualify.
“You have to show your program has continued to meet deliverables and the needs of the clients,” Robinson said.
The VOCA grant is unique in that it can be used to cover salaries and overhead. The funds for the grant come from criminal fines, forfeitures and other areas, but not from taxpayer dollars, the state press release said.
“It’s designated for victim services,” said Rosemary Conder, executive director of CASA of the Ohio Valley. The grant application is exhaustive, she said.
“It holds us accountable for the money we are given, so we are good stewards of it,” Conder said. Receiving the grant “really shows we are making progress in having positive outcomes in victim services."
CASA received a $247,921 grant, while New Beginnings received a $742,470 grant. Officials from New Beginnings could not be reached Wednesday for comment.
The Daviess County Attorney's Office received $68,956, which it will use to cover salaries of victim advocates for its victim's assistance office, County Attorney Claud Porter said. The grant will also be used to expand a part-time position for a person who works in restorative justice to also answer domestic violence questions and take case information from people seeking help, he said.
The victim advocates "meet with victims of domestic violence and try to help them through the court process," including filing court petitions and motions, helping victims access financial resources such as funds for medical care and supporting victims in court, Porter said.
Robinson said OASIS will be able to expand its services by hiring an additional staff member in Henderson and Daviess counties. "We are also going to be looking at adding a therapist, so we can add an extra clinical level for our clients," she said.
"We are only able to add the extra positions because of the VOCA grant," Robinson said.
Conder said CASA is expanding its services in Daviess County and expanding into McLean County, which "would be nearly impossible without" the grant.
Because the VOCA grant can be used operations costs like salaries and utilities, that means donations can go entirely into client services, she said.
"When we get donations, 100% goes to helping children," Conder said.
The VOCA grant requires a 20% match. Conder said volunteer hours count as the match.
Robinson said donations help OASIS meet the match.
"Those private donations help us to fill that gap," Robinson said.
Private donations are still important because they cover items the VOCA grant doesn't touch, such as providing needed items for clients, she said.
"There's still a need for private donations," Robinson said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
