Agreement allows OCTC grads to seamlessly transfer to Brescia

Since 2009, more than 150 graduates of Owensboro Community & Technical College have transferred to Brescia University to attain their bachelor's degrees.
A new articulation agreement signed by OCTC President Scott Williams, OCTC Vice President of Academic Affairs Veena Sallan, the Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia's president, and Brescia Vice President for Academic Affairs Sr. Cheryl Clemons on Wednesday hopes to grow that number exponentially, said Williams.
"At OCTC, we graduate close to 300 to 350 associate degree earners annually,” Williams said. “The agreement will benefit us on students enrolling here, especially in the career and technical education field. For many, they choose to come to us and get that two-year degree fairly quickly and enter the job market.
"What they find later is that in order to advance, they need that bachelor's degree. Now they have that opportunity to get that degree and advance in their career. I think that will help us attract more students that will see that that local option is available."
Traditionally, those OCTC students receiving an Associates of Science or an Associates of Arts were able to transfer their credits to the university to continue their studies, but those receiving an Associates of Applied Science could not, limiting their ability to pursue a four-year degree.
As of Wednesday's agreement, any graduate of OCTC will be able to "seamlessly" transition into a four-year program at the university, expanding the transfer opportunity for students in 23 additional OCTC programs including business administration systems, computer and information technologies, engineering and electronics technology and numerous allied health programs. While this opportunity is certainly a feather in the cap for OCTC students, it is also beneficial for the university, said Hostetter.
"I think it will be a great boon given that many of our students do transfer into Brescia," he said. "We receive students from various community colleges that want to continue on toward a bachelor’s degree, whether on the ground or online."
This new "transfer-trio" will ultimately allow students to advance in their fields instead of staying in the same position without the professional boost of a four-year degree, and to stay in the area as opposed to leaving to find educational and professional opportunities elsewhere, said Sallan.
"I think it is a big step forward for our students," she said. "If they do not continue with their education, they spin their wheels where they start and aren’t able to go up into that administrative level. Most of our students that I know personally prefer not to leave town in search of higher levels of employment. For them to find something in their own backyard at Brescia is big for us, and it helps in economic development for the community.
"If they were to move away, that drains talent from our area. I think that Brescia has opened a very big door for our students. It means a lot to them, and they know that the associate degrees are not a dead end because they have an opportunity to go to Brescia seamlessly. With the transfer-trio, all of our students have the opportunity to move forward," she said.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
