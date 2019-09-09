With the Class of 2020 already in its way to graduation, Daviess County and Apollo high schools will be hosting free college information nights for seniors and their families.
The Daviess County High School session will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 and Apollo High School's session will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18. The open-house style sessions are designed to provide information about colleges and other options for students post-graduation, and there will be food provided by Daviess County Public Schools Family Resource Centers.
College and universities that will be participating including Owensboro Community & Technical College, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Brescia University, Western Kentucky University, the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville, Murray State University, Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Southern Indiana.
There will also be representatives from the U.S. Army and the National Guard.
Door prizes will also be given away to those who attend, with drawings taking place throughout the information session nights. Some of the prizes include dorm-size refrigerators and microwaves donated to the Youth Service Centers and the DCPS College and Career Readiness department.
Kelly Powers, DCHS guidance counselor, said she and other organizers are excited to celebrate the beginning of the senior year for the Class of 2020, and noted that the year will go by quicker than students and families realize.
"This event is part of our ongoing commitment to (prepare) students to succeed beyond graduation," Powers said. "We are looking forward to providing information and resources to help students and families with the college application and financial aid process."
Both of the information sessions will have guides to applying to college, and there will be people on-site to help students and families navigate the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, referred to as the FAFSA. Information on scholarships, how to submit student transcripts will also be provided, and students can register for the ACT.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
