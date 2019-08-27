The Greater Owensboro Realtor Associaton recently presented Aid the Homeless with a check for $10,029 -- money raised by its Home Ownership Matters Fair in June.
Tyler Shookman, who will be president of Aid the Homeless next year, said that's about $1,800 more than the fair raised last year.
"It's a free event," he said of the Home Ownership Matters Fair. "So, all of our money came from the sponsors who rented booths."
Shookman said Aid the Homeless will distribute the money to six local homeless shelters.
The Aid the Homeless board will decide how much to give to each shelter, he said.
"This is a great charity for us," Shookman said, "since it involves getting people into homes."
Do people who are homeless really have a hope of home ownership some day?
Definitely, Shookman said.
"We have had multiple success stories," he said. "A lot of the shelters have programs in money management. They help them get into rental housing and teach them to save for a home."
There are government programs that help people buy houses with no down payment, Shookman said.
"The affordability here is great," he said earlier. "If you're paying $800 or more in rent, you can own a home for less than that."
Homeless doesn't just mean people who are living on the street or in shelters.
It includes people living in motels and those staying with family and friends as well.
Because of that, it's difficult to get an accurate count of the homeless in the community.
But the Kentucky Department of Education's School Report Card for 2017-18 found that Daviess County Public Schools had 74 homeless students in all grades and Owensboro Public Schools had 110.
