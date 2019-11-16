Aid the Homeless recently doled out six checks totaling $60,000.
Donations went to Daniel Pitino Shelter, St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter, St. Joseph Peace Mission, OASIS, CrossRoads and Boulware Mission.
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association founded Aid the Homeless in 2011 as a way to give back to the community. Since then, the nonprofit has given more than $350,000 to local homeless shelters.
This year's $60,000 donation was a record, said Brandi Rone, president of Aid the Homeless.
"As a board, we're all very thrilled we set a record," Rone said.
Last year, the nonprofit raised $48,000.
The money comes from events, such as a golf scramble, Prom Through the Ages, Home Ownership Matters Fair and individual events hosted by local Realtors.
"The community has really gotten behind this cause," Rone said.
The Boulware Mission's check couldn't have come at a better time, said Leigha Taylor, executive director.
"We actually have had two of our heating units go out," she said.
To make matters worse, those units heated bunk rooms.
"Probably a chunk of that money will go toward getting the heat fixed," Taylor said.
The remainder will be used for day-to-day operational expenses, such as utilities and food.
"We're so thankful the Realtors took the initiative to put this together," Taylor said. "It's really nice of them to give back. It goes a long way, and it helps."
St Joseph Peace Mission hasn't decided exactly how its Aid the Homeless donation will be spent yet, but it will go to support the children who reside there, said Bryson Morrow, development director.
Morrow praised local Realtors, who "put plans into action."
"Their hearts are in the right place, and they exemplify that," he said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.