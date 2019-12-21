The Owensboro AIDS Coalition and the Tri-State AIDS Holiday Project are still working to meet the needs of several low-income households impacted by HIV/AIDS in the area. A wish list and clothing sizes for each household are available.
Items must be returned by Monday morning for Christmas delivery. To sponsor a family, please contact 3statealliance@gmail.com or 812-480-0204, or to make an online donation, visit TSAGL.org/donate.html.
