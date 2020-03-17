Air force base was like "prison" says Owensboro couple

Chris and Nikki Hall have returned to Owensboro to finish out their quarantine in the comfort of their home.
The Halls returned home after a brief quarantine at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, an experience that was in far contrast to the treatment they received on the Grand Princess cruise ship that has been their home since beginning their Hawaiian cruise on Feb. 21.
“On the cruise, we were taken care of and it was comfortable,” Chris Hall said. “Dobbins was night and day. When we got on the buses to leave the Bay Area, we were given a box lunch and that is all the food we received for 24 hours. When the food did arrive, it was scarce. When we finally received our first meal, it was frozen solid. A couple down the hall from us didn’t have water or electricity.”
Hall describes their time at the base as being treated more like “criminals,” he said.
“There were two buildings with a gazebo in the middle surrounded all the way around by fencing,” he said. “There were armed guards all around and the outside was lit up like a prison. You felt like you were a criminal. Of all of us that got off of the ship, my wife and I were among the youngest. A majority of the others were 55 and older. They treated us poorly.”
While the Halls were fortunate that Gov. Andy Beshear brought them home, many are still lingering at Dobbins awaiting the end of their quarantine, Hall said.
“We left on Sunday and it was a bit better that morning,” he said. “Ourselves and some others were vocal , so hopefully things will improve for those there whose states didn’t bring them home. My wife was concerned because a lot of those over 55 have medications and have to eat certain foods. They didn’t even check dietary restrictions or that people’s medications were delivered. We still don’t have our luggage.”
The Hall’s have been in quarantine since March 4 when they were alerted by the cruise ship’s captain that there may be a case of the coronavirus on board. While they are still healthy, Hall said, they still have 10 more days of quarantine due to the close-proximity bus and air travel that was used to transport them to Dobbins, Hall said.
“At least we’re home and can see our kids and get caught up,” he said. “We still have to lay low and there are a lot of restrictions, which is fine.”
Since returning home, the Halls have been in contact with the Green River Area Health Department that has provided them with guidance on the procedures that they need follow.
“My wife (Nikki) and I are confined pretty much to upstairs office and our bedroom,” he said. “If we go anywhere in the house we have to wear masks and clean behind us. We have to check in with the health department and provide our temperatures. We can have friends drop off food and the kids can get it. When we are around them, we have to keep our distance and have our masks on. We have been gone almost a month, so we have a lot to catch up on.
