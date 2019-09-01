Air show gives tourism a big boost

For each of the past eight years, between 30,000 and 50,000 people have gathered at the riverfront for the Owensboro Air Show.
The 2019 show, taking place Sept. 13-15, is expected to be just as well attended, especially given the exciting bevy of aerial performers, said Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Director Rob Barnett.
"People love air shows and vintage airplanes ... the fast, the slow, the loops, thrills and excitement of formation flying," he said. "People will see vintage aircraft, air racers, sky dives, aerobatics teams, the F-16 Viper demo team. I think we have an entertaining lineup, especially the different types of aircraft for viewing on Friday and exhibitions on Saturday and Sunday. There will be helicopter rides, the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation as well as military aircraft on display. It is very unique. For a while, I worried (air shows) were becoming a thing of the past. Luckily, we have a show here in Owensboro that is well supported and well attended."
The performances will include the F-16 Viper demo team, USAF Heritage Foundation, Team Aeroshell, Phillips 66 Aeroshow, Billy Werth, Kevin Coleman and the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation and more. For the avid aviation aficionado, there will be a number of classic aircraft as well, including an A-1 Skyraider, a Flagship Detroit DC-3, a B-25J Mitchell, a MIG 17, a F-86 Sabre and a Northrup F-5.
The airshow will kick off at 4 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the airport. During opening night, aviation junkies will be able to get up close and personal with not only the aircraft but the pilots who will be doling out death-defying feats through the show. The remainder of the show will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday along the city's riverfront.
"We will have food vendors and things of that nature," he said. "It is all about letting them get close to the aircraft. It is a great opportunity for us to showcase our infrastructure and what we do at the airport. I get questions frequently about why it isn't here. When you have it at an airport, you are building a small city to open it up because the infrastructure is not conducive for such a large crowd and we have so many regulations. When it is on the river and close to downtown, they have access to all of the amenities. It is an impressive place to use these kinds of events."
Aside from providing what has become a much-anticipated part of the city's summer lineup, the show also has a substantial economic impact, even with its roughly $120,000 annual price tag, said Tim Ross, director of public events for the city of Owensboro.
"It definitely has an impact," he said. "We track hundreds of room nights a year. Last year, there were six different hotels sold out. When you are bringing in visitors from Michigan, Alabama, Virginia, Tennessee, Florida and many others, you know you are making an impact. The great thing is that it is also enjoyable for locals as well. In terms of an exact amount, it is difficult because it is a free event. However, we know it has an impact. When we speak with different folks involved in tourism, they all say that it is an event they look forward to and count on each year."
For more information about the Owensboro Airshow visit: www.owensboroairshow.com.
