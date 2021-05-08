The City of Owensboro has officially announced the lineup for the 2021 Owensboro Air Show scheduled for August 13-15.
“This will be the biggest air show we have ever had in Owensboro, and we are excited to showcase an amazing lineup of performers and aircraft to everyone this year,” Public Events Director Tim Ross said in a statement Friday.
The lineup will include:
• U.S. Navy Blue Angels
• Fat Albert and team
• F-16 Viper Demo Team
• Southern Utah University Aerobatics- Chuck Aaron Academy
• L-39 jet
• Special Operations Command Parachute Demo team
• World War I era Curtiss Jenny bi-plane
• Lucas Oil Air Showa- Michael Wiskus
• Kevin Coleman- Extra 300
• T-6, T-38 and C-17 military aircraft
• Larry Labriola- L-39
• Redline Airshows
• B-25 Mitchell Bomber
• The Army Aviation Heritage Sky Soldiers
“I am excited about the lineup each year,” Ross said. “This year is by far the most unique one to date with a great combination of the most famous military jet team in the world, an Air Force fighter jet demo, and incredible aerobatics including a helicopter demonstration that will blow your mind.”
The Owensboro Air Show is returning after a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ross previously said the air show will be the only one of its kind this summer within a five-to-six-hour drive of Owensboro.
The Blue Angels will return to the city after participating in the 2018 edition of the event.
“We had 70,000 folks plus that came to our show the last time,” he said. “They were here and they will be back again.”
The air show is also one of only about seven shows the Blue Angels will be participating in this year that is classified as a “remote show.”
While the U.S. Department of Defense makes the Blue Angels jet team available to cities throughout the country, only 20% of its show season can be what is classified as a “remote show,” meaning an airshow that does not take place at an airport.
“Competing with Chicago, Seattle, Ft. Lauderdale and Pensacola Beach, where they are based out of, and the international stuff that they do, it is pretty significant that 12 months after they were here they had called back and said, ‘Hey, we want to come back,” Ross said.
Tristan Durbin, airport director, said Friday that the Owensboro Air Show is something that the entire OWB staff is looking forward to.
“We have to help coordinate permits with the FAA as well as the TSA to allow the event to happen,” he said. “We work with Tim Ross as well, so it is a real group effort.”
Durbin said the airport also has to coordinate around the flight schedules of Allegiant Airlines and Cape Air, a process that has to begin months in advance.
“It is quite the undertaking, but it is something that we have done several times in the past and our staff has always done a great job and so has the staff from the city of Owensboro,” he said.
The Owensboro Air Show begins with a static show on Friday, Aug. 13 at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, and performaces take place on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-15 in downtown Owensboro.
For more information, visit www.owensboroairshow.com.
Nathan Havenner, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
