My love for airplanes goes back to the time when Owensboro’s first airport was nothing more than a fairly short dirt runway east of the city and just over the ditch from U.S. 60. I would get a glimpse of it on those Sundays when Uncle Millard would come into town from Pellville and take our family back to Grandma’s house for dinner.
While not all that often, the sound of a small, single-engine plane flying over the city would quickly draw my eyes to the sky for another thrill.
A few years pass, World War ll grips the nation and a large plant in Evansville becomes a hub for producing much-needed P-47 fighter planes. While all-important for the American war effort, a lesser but also important for a 10-year-old boy was the sight of those completed planes leaving southern Indiana for places of need.
The war came to an end in 1945, four more years pass and the airplane captive finds himself a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve. And where does that take him but out to the U.S. Roosevelt, a Navy aircraft carrier filled with fighter planes.
Oh my goodness, the temporary crew member said to himself. How could I be this lucky?
For all of a two-week cruise to Cuba, there would be little more to do than watch those planes take off and land on that fantastic floating airport.
Year 1951 makes its way in, as does the Korean War, and the reservist finds himself in the regular Navy for a four-year stretch. It also finds him in boot camp at Great Lakes Naval Training Center.
Like a lot of sailors in that position, concerns about where the remainder of their enlistment will find them take hold. Future airplane sites dominated the hopes of this sailor.
And what do you know? As super luck would have it, his next assignment would be the U.S. Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida.
Planes, planes and more planes, but still not enough.
One thing unintentionally left out of this account was my life-long love for the fantastic B-17 Flying Fortress, which made up the World War ll bulk of American bombers. To me, it was the most beautiful aircraft ever assembled.
And a lot of years — about 77 to be exact — passed before I ever came close to one. That was during an Owensboro Air Show with a B-17 present at the annual event.
With my grandson A.J. at my side and hopes abounding, we made our way to the airport and what I hoped would be that long-awaited up-close adventure.
Making our way into
an airport building we were met by an airshow official who quickly informed us we would not be allowed anywhere close to the B-17. Sadly, we turned around and made our way back to
the exit door when
that same man called
out.
“Come on back,” he said. “I’m going to let
you guys out there to
see the B-17.”
Not only did we get to walk around it and get a thousand mental close-ups, another guard gave us permission to
go inside the world-famous aircraft.
He even allowed us to take interior pictures, along with pictures he took of A.J. and me looking out the plane’s cockpit window.
Make no mistake about it, Heaven knew
no barriers.
