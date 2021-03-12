Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport is one step closer to hiring a new airport director now that the application deadline has passed.
Bob Whitmer, interim airport director, said Thursday that about 24 people with the necessary qualifications applied for the position before the deadline Monday.
Whitmer said he is not sure how many individuals submitted applications because some have already been disqualified.
“Some of (the applicants), because they were not near to meeting any of the preferred qualifications, were eliminated in that process,” he said.
The remaining 24 applicants will be narrowed down to a final three or four and additional interviews will be conducted.
“With COVID-19, the first round will probably be done virtually and I am sure there will be a follow-up round that my guess is will be in-person, but that has not been determined yet either,” Whitmer said.
Applications were submitted by both in-state and out-of-state residents, with the majority of applicants coming from outside Kentucky’s borders, he said.
Whitmer, who served as the director of Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport for 10 years before retiring in 2018, said the hiring committee prefers applicants to have five years of experience working at an airport and at least two years of experience in airport management.
An applicant with commercial airport experience is also preferred.
“When you get into commercial airports you also have to meet a lot of Transportation Security Administration regulations and requirements, and so an airport the size of ours still has to do everything that Chicago O’Hare does when it gets down to security,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer said he believes it is important that whoever is hired for the position have a good understanding of both TSA and Federal Aviation Administration safety regulations, which is a big part of the airport director’s role.
“Your primary responsibilities as an airport director or any airport position are to keep the airport safe and secure,” he said. “It has always been a safety issue and it is heavily regulated by the FFA which is a really good thing.”
The airport’s board said previously they would like to hire someone by early April.
Whitmer returned to the airport as interim director following the decision by the airport’s board to fire former director Robert Barnett Jr. last month. The firing came one week after Barnett, who succeeded Whitmer as airport director in 2018, was charged with impersonating a police officer by Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
