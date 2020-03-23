The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport remains open but is feeling the crunch as COVID-19 tears through the aviation world.
While the airport is still open to foot traffic and the Cape Air routes are still flying according to schedule, Airport Executive Director Rob Barnett and his staff are taking every step necessary to maintain safety and are following guidance from numerous agencies, he said.
“We have implemented all of the preventative measures given to us through the Center for Disease Control, Transportation Security Administration as well as the Federal Aviation Administration,” he said. “We sanitize the building daily and are staying abreast of all of the press conferences and are constantly receiving updates and guidance. We are connected and able to implement any recommendations at a moment’s notice.”
The airport, like airports across the nation, is receiving calls and walk-ins seeking to change previously booked flights. Both Allegiant Air and Cape Air have made this process “easy,” Barnett said.
“Cape Air has seen a small decline,” he said. “Allegiant, however, is forecasting thousands of schedule changes. When you look at what is happening with the major airlines, it is unprecedented. Even compared to 9-11, there wasn’t this massive of a reaction in the industry. Delta, United, Southwest are all making reductions — routes, salary reductions, stopping negotiations, no corporate travel — these are deep reductions that will negatively affect every aspect of the industry. When you are hearing things like don’t travel by air, people really respond.”
The projections headed into the spring for Allegiant, for example, show that the airline is planning to cut capacity by up to 35% in April and May, up from its current reductions of 15%.
As for Cape Air, Barnett sees less of an impact, especially in regards to the airport, he said.
“I think we are planning for a much larger effect coming later,” he said. “Fortunately, we have Essential Air Service so they (Cape Air) are partially subsidized. I would anticipate less negative effects for them compared to Allegiant because Allegiant is a big airline servicing so many communities.”
As far as impact on the airport, officials are making plans for weathering the loss of revenue from diminished parking, concessions and other ancillaries as well as impacts on capital improvement projects.
“At this point, we really aren’t planning on a full closure,” he said. “This being said, we always plan for the worst case. That decision would come down from the FAA or DOT and so far we haven’t received instruction to close. We will be looking at our budget and implementing the necessary reductions. We have projects scheduled to start, and as of now they haven’t been pushed back and others we will have to slow down and look at more conservatively. We are working, planning and hoping. Luckily we have a slim staff who are well trained and can handle the business.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
